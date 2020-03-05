ESPN Cover Story: Israel Adesanya Debuts Today Across ESPN

The latest ESPN Cover Story on UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya debuted today across the network’s digital, linear and social platforms. ESPN Cover Story is the sports fan’s monthly ticket to the biggest stories on the most captivating athletes – told with inside access, bold reporting and unforgettable visuals.

Adesanya stunned the UFC community in October when he knocked out previous Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker in the second round of their fight. But what was perhaps more shocking than Adesanya’s victory was the audacious way he entered the arena: with a choreographed dance routine. Growing up in New Zealand as a Nigerian immigrant, Adesanya found dancing as a means to escape the constant bullying he faced. Now as a professional fighter, he incorporates dancing to defeat opponents and captivate spectators.

For this ESPN Cover Story, reporter Dotun Akintoye explores Adesanya’s story, from his unorthodox introduction to fighting to his current role as league showman and champion.

Read ESPN Cover Story: Israel Adesanya here. https://es.pn/2uWcPoF

Watch ESPN Cover Story: Israel Adesanya here. https://es.pn/3cuAHAN

Watch Adesanya fight Yoel Romero for the UFC Middleweight Championship in UFC 248 on ESPN+ this Saturday.

The ESPN Cover Story: Israel Adesanya video feature will air across SportsCenter throughout the day, along with a full digital package on the ESPN app and original storytelling across social.

More information on ESPN Cover Story can be found here.

-30-