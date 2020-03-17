ESPN Cover Story: Sabrina Ionescu Debuts Today Across ESPN

The latest ESPN Cover Story on Oregon Ducks point guard Sabrina Ionescu debuted today across the network’s digital, linear and social platforms. ESPN Cover Story is the sports fan’s monthly ticket to the biggest stories on the most captivating athletes – told with inside access, bold reporting and unforgettable visuals.

Ionescu is the biggest name in college basketball. As the NCAA’s career leader in triple-doubles (among both men and women), she has caught the attention of Lebron James, Steph Curry and the late Kobe Bryant. Her success is the result of work ethic, which she credits to her upbringing by her immigrant parents, and fierceness, which she attributes to her childhood playing basketball with her twin brother, Eddy, who always pushed her to be a top competitor. For this ESPN Cover Story, reporter Maria Taylor takes us inside Sabrina’s bond with Eddy – from their childhood hustling opponents on the court for Slurpees to the unfortunate abrupt ending to her college career.

