ESPN MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel Unveils List of Top 100 MLB Prospects

ESPN MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel unveils his list of the Top 100 Major League Baseball Prospects today on ESPN+. The list, ranking prospects from one to 100, is based on McDaniel’s in-depth analysis combined with advanced metrics and industry sources.

This year, McDaniel names Wander Franco as the Number 1 MLB Prospect. The 18-year-old phenom is, McDaniel writes, “is the best prospect baseball has seen since Mike Trout.”

Coming in at Number 2 on McDaniel’s Top 100 list is Gavin Lux, who played in 23 games last year for the Los Angeles Dodgers. McDaniel notes the adjustments the Dodgers have made with Lux’s hitting, “a winning formula that the Dodgers appear to have perfected.”

The highest ranked player from the 2019 MLB Draft, according to McDaniel, is Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman. McDaniel predicts Orioles fans will “fall in love” with him when they watch him play.

New York Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez, “the most celebrated and exciting international prospect in some time,” is the youngest player on the list at 17 years old.

Read the entire list, from one to 100, here.

In addition to the top 100, McDaniel will break down the top 10 prospects on each American League and National League team and rank all 30 farm systems entering the season later this month.

