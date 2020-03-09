BasketballNBA
ESPN NBA Schedule Update: Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks Added to March 16 Slate; San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans Added to March 18
ESPN announced two updates to its 2019-20 NBA regular season schedule. ESPN will televise the Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks game on Monday, March 16, and the San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans game on Wednesday, March 18. The Heat vs. Bucks matchup will be subject to local blackout restrictions in the Milwaukee home market and the Spurs vs. Pelicans game will be blacked out in the New Orleans home market. Both matchups will begin at 8 p.m. ET.
Heat vs. Bucks replaces the previously scheduled Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors matchup and Spurs vs. Pelicans replaces the previously scheduled Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers matchup.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Mon, Mar 16
|8 p.m.
|Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks
|10:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks at LA Clippers
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Wed, Mar 18
|8 p.m.
|San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans
|10:30 p.m.
|Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers
All ESPN programming is available to stream on the ESPN App.
