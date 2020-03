ESPN Networks to Present 29 Men’s Conference Championships as Part of Champ Week Presented by Principal

Champ Week Presented by Principal on ESPN Networks will be home to 29 men’s conference championships, beginning Tuesday, March 3, and continuing through Sunday, March 15, ahead of the official NCAA Tournament bracket reveal. Twenty-six tickets will be punched to the NCAA Division I tournament, with three tickets punched to the Division II tournament. ESPN will present more than 370 hours of programming on the heels of exciting regular season play.

Highlights

From the first tip to the hoisting of the trophy, full television coverage of the Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Basketball Championship, New York Life ACC Tournament, Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship and SEC Men’s Tournament

Championship Hoops: day-long conference championship title games on Saturday, March 14 – America East (11 a.m. ET, ESPN2), MEAC (1 p.m., ESPN2), Metro Atlantic (4 p.m., ESPNU), Big 12 (6 p.m., ESPN), SWAC (6 p.m., ESPNU), Mid-American (7:30 p.m., ESPN2), Big Sky (8 p.m., ESPNU), ACC (8:30 p.m., ESPN), Southland (9:30 p.m., ESPN2), Western Athletic (10 p.m., ESPNU), Big West (11:30 p.m., ESPN2)

ESPN+ will stream more than 77 Champ Week games from 14 conferences: ASUN (quarterfinals and semifinals), Horizon League (first round and quarterfinals), Ohio Valley (first round and quarterfinals), Missouri Valley (opening round and quarterfinals), Southern Conference (first round through semifinals), Big South (semifinals), America East (quarterfinals and semifinals), Mid-American (first round and quarterfinals), Summit League (quarterfinals and semifinals), A-10 (first round), Conference USA (first round), Southland (first round through semifinals), Western Athletic (quarterfinals and semifinals), Sun Belt (first round through semifinals)

Conference Networks Coverage

ACC Network : The New York Life ACC Tournament begins with three first-round games on Tuesday, March 10, on ACCN. Packer and Durham and Nothing But Net will be live from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Coverage details available here.

: The New York Life ACC Tournament begins with three first-round games on Tuesday, March 10, on ACCN. Packer and Durham and Nothing But Net will be live from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Coverage details available here. Big 12 Now on ESPN+: Postgame press conferences will be available after every Big 12 Men’s Tournament game; trophy presentation following the championship game with also be available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Postgame press conferences will be available after every Big 12 Men’s Tournament game; trophy presentation following the championship game with also be available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ SEC Network will have the first and second rounds of the SEC Men’s Tournament, as well as evening quarterfinals. SEC Now and The Paul Finebaum Show will be courtside from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., with special editions of Marty & McGee also live from Nashville. Additional details are available here.

Studio

Hosts John Brickley, Kevin Connors, Kevin Negandhi, with analysts Jordan Cornette, Jon Crispin, Dan Dakich, LaPhonso Ellis, Sean Farnham and Seth Greenberg will discuss the matchups and latest news throughout Champ Week presented by Principal.

The College GameDay Covered by State Farm crew will be live from the New York Life ACC Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., beginning Thursday, March 12. Special editions of the show will air prior to the championship title game on Saturday, March 14 (noon, 5:30 p.m. & 8 p.m., ESPN), with host Rece Davis, and analysts Jay Bilas, Ellis and Greenberg.

Rich Hollenberg and Chris Spatola will be live from Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., providing halftime updates during the semifinals and championship game of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship.

ESPN.com

ESPN.com will provide regular updates to both Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology and John Gasaway’s Bubble Watch, while also updating brackets for all 32 Division I conference tournaments as results occur. Other features include expert picks predicting champions for all 32 leagues and a comprehensive “how to watch” file with television and streaming information for every event. As automatic bids come off the board starting Saturday, March 7, ESPN.com will have readers covered with its “tickets punched” feature, which provides more details on the teams that have won their way into the field.

Selection Sunday

Championship action will lead off day-long programming surrounding the anticipation of the official bracket reveal. Champ Week presented by Principal wraps up on Selection Sunday with several championship title games, including Ivy League presented by TIAA, Sun Belt, SEC and The American. College Basketball Live presented by Lowe’s begins at noon on ESPN, with Davis, Bilas, Ellis and Greenberg.

The NIT Selection Show will be televised on ESPNU at 8:30 p.m.

Additional details surrounding Selection Sunday will be announced next week.

Champ Week Presented by Principal – Men’s Tournament Schedule