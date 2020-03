Prior to college graduation, I worked for a temp agency. One assignment brought me to a relatively unknown place called The Entertainment and Sports Programming Network (now known as ESPN). I never imagined that temporary position would turn into full-time employment. It's been an amazing journey -- 38 years and counting! I began my career in affiliate marketing, moved to consumer marketing; and for the last 31 years have been part the Communications team (in a variety of roles). Currently I oversee our company archives and manage our media website (ESPN Press Room). I also help out with PR efforts around our partnership with Special Olympics. I am a huge Red Sox fan and a supporter of all things Special Olympics.