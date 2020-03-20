ESPN To Air UFC Day Featuring 11 Hours of Classic UFC Fights

Lineup Begins on ESPN at Noon ET on Saturday, March 21

UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero Available to all ESPN+ Subscribers Monday, March 23

This Saturday, March 21, will be UFC Day on ESPN, a special programming lineup featuring classic UFC fights, current super stars, and future headliners. Starting at noon ET and continuing for 11-consecutive hours, ESPN will present nine programs with marquee fights, including UFC 236: Gastelum vs. Adesanya, UFC 139: Shogun vs. Henderson 1, McGregor vs. Diaz 1 & 2, and UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor, among others.

Additionally, on Monday, March 23, the entirety of UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero will become available for replay to all ESPN+ subscribers.

UFC on ESPN (Saturday, March 21; Noon ET – 11 p.m. ET)

UFC Main Event: Johnson vs. Cejudo 2

U.S. Olympic gold medalist wrestler Henry Cejudo delivered a razor-thin split-decision victory by dethroning the only flyweight champion in UFC history, Demetrious Johnson in the co-main of UFC 227 (August 2018).

UFC Fight Flashback: McGregor vs. Diaz 1 and 2

UFC 196: McGregor vs. Diaz: Held March 2016, Diaz claimed victory, against the former featherweight champion, by submission in the second round. In a rematch at UFC 202 (August 2016), McGregor won by unanimous decision.

UFC Greatest Fights: Jones vs. Gustafsson 1

Considered one of the greatest light heavyweight title fights of all time, and one recently announced to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s Fight Wing later this year, Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlined UFC 165 (September 2013). Current UFC light heavyweight champion, Jones won by unanimous decision, setting the record for most successful light heavyweight title defenses (6).

UFC Greatest Fights: Shogun vs. Henderson 1

At UFC 139, held November 2011, Dan Henderson and Mauricio Rua, put on one of the most memorable fights in UFC history. Henderson claimed victory by unanimous decision in an epic five-round battle. The all-time classic was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame ‘Fight Wing’ in 2018.

UFC Main Event: Gastelum vs. Adesanya

In the 2019 “Fight of the Year” Israel Adesanya became the UFC’s interim middleweight champion, by unanimous decision, following a five-round fight against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 in Atlanta.

UFC Main Event: Khabib vs. McGregor

Conor McGregor returned to the Octagon for the first time in two years in Octobor 2018, to face undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. In the fourth round, Khabib claimed victory by submission, to retain his title in this matchup between two of the biggest stars in UFC history.

UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz

UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz marked the UFC’s 500th event, and it was a card headlined by the two most revered fighters in one of the most anticipated events of 2019, it was Masvidal who claimed victory by technical knockout.

Additional Content from ESPN.Com

How to Watch UFC Day on ESPN Viewers Guide

UFC Day adds to ESPN’s weekend programming, which also includes a seven-hour Tom Brady Marathon (ESPN) and The Ocho programming (ESPN2) on Sunday, March 22. Additional programming updates will be forthcoming. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for updates.

UFC Day Fights on Saturday, March 21 on ESPN (All Times Eastern):

12 p.m. UFC: Greatest Fights: #1-4 3 p.m. UFC Main Event: Johnson vs. Cejudo 2 4 p.m. UFC Fight Flashback: McGregor vs. Diaz 1 4:30 p.m. UFC Fight Flashback: Diaz vs McGregor 2 5 p.m. UFC Greatest Fights: Jones vs. Gustafsson 1 5:30 p.m. UFC Greatest Fights: Shogun vs. Henderson 6 p.m. UFC Main Event: Gastelum vs. Adesanya 7 p.m. UFC Main Event: Khabib vs. McGregor 8 p.m. UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz

###

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 318 million fans and 80 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly one billion TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 65 countries. The organization’s offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown quickly to 7.6 million subscribers in less than two years, offering fans thousands of live events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content.

Programming on ESPN+ includes exclusive UFC and Top Rank boxing events, thousands of college sports events (including football and basketball) from more than a dozen sports at 20 conferences, hundreds of MLB and NHL games, top domestic and international soccer (Serie A, MLS, FA Cup, Bundesliga – beginning in 2020, EFL Championship and Carabao Cup, Eredivisie), Grand Slam tennis, international and domestic rugby and cricket, exclusive ESPN+ Original series, acclaimed studio shows and the full library of ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 films.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) through the ESPN App, (on mobile and connected devices), ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ ­— all for just $12.99/month.

About ESPN

ESPN, the world’s leading sports entertainment enterprise, features more than 50 assets – nine U.S. television networks, ESPN Radio, ESPN.com, ESPN International, ESPN The Magazine and more. ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) and 20 percent by Hearst.