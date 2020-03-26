ESPN to Air UFC Main Event: Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk, on Saturday, March 28

To share: https://bit.ly/33YbE5j

UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero full PPV card streaming on demand on ESPN+

Programming Lineup to Also Feature Tony Ferguson vs. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier

UFC Night Begins on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET

This Saturday, March 28 at 8 p.m. ET, ESPN will air a special UFC programming lineup showcasing the epic UFC 248 co-main title fight between UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili (21-1) and former women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4), one of the greatest fights in UFC history. UFC Main Event: Zhang vs. Joanna will kick off a three-hour programming lineup that will also feature UFC Unleashed: Ferguson vs. Cerrone and UFC Main Event: Khabib vs. Poirier. Relive recent victories from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former interim champion Tony Ferguson ahead of their highly-anticipated UFC 249.

UFC Night on ESPN (Saturday, March 28; 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET)

UFC Main Event: Zhang vs. Joanna

On Saturday, March 7, UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili (21-1) and former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4) battled it out in a bout that will go down as one of the greatest fights in UFC history. The co-main was full of action from the start and kept fans on the edge of their seats, with Weili making the first defense of her strawweight title, defeating former long-time champion Jedrzejczyk via a very tight split decision. Both fighters put on a spectacular performance, landing 351 combined strikes, the third-most thrown in a UFC fight.

Additionally, the entirety of UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero, and a new episode of the expert analysis series, Detail, featuring former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier breaking down Zhang vs. Joanna, are both now streaming on-demand to all ESPN+ subscribers.

UFC Unleashed: Ferguson vs. Cerrone

Two of UFC’s most exciting lightweights – former interim UFC lightweight champion — Tony Ferguson (26-3) and former UFC lightweight title challenger Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (36-14) — went toe-to-toe at UFC 238 in Chicago, June 2019, in one of the most anticipated matchups in the lightweight division. Ferguson secured his 12th consecutive victory after defeating Cerrone by technical knockout (doctor stoppage) in the second round.

UFC Main Event: Khabib vs. Poirier

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0), remained undefeated following a hard-fought victory against interim UFC lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier (25-6) by submission in the third-round at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi in September 2019.

UFC Night on Saturday, March 28 on ESPN (All Times Eastern)