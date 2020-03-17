ESPN to Launch ‘Greatest College Basketball Players of All Time’ Bracket

College Basketball - Men'sCollege Basketball - Women's

ESPN to Launch ‘Greatest College Basketball Players of All Time’ Bracket

Anna Negron 1 day ago
  • SportsCenter Special: College Basketball’s Greatest of All-Time Presented by Capital One to air Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Field To Include the 64 Greatest Men’s and Women’s College Basketball Players
  • Fan Votes Determine Who Advances Via ESPN/SportsCenter Social Platforms

ESPN is set to launch a 64-player bracket celebrating the best college basketball players of all time. The bracket will be comprised of men’s and women’s players, through the 2019-2020 season, who made their mark on the history of college basketball.

ESPN host Rece Davis and analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Rebecca Lobo, Maria Taylor, Dick Vitale, Bill Walton and Jay Williams, will unveil the full bracket Thursday, during SportsCenter Special: College Basketball’s Greatest of All-Time Presented by Capital One at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Following the unveiling of the field of 64, fans can vote on who should advance. Voting for each region will be open for 24 hours, and can be done on Twitter and Instagram.

Regions will be discussed, analyzed and debated throughout the coming weeks. Results will be revealed beginning Saturday, March 21.

Players were chosen by ESPN based on their overall play as college basketball players, factoring in both regular season and NCAA Tournament performance, statistical achievements and awards.

ESPN.com will provide a written guide to all 64 players in the bracket once names are revealed Tuesday night, and will complement the initiative with daily roundtables and predictions articles powered by ESPN writers and commentators, as the bracket advances through March 31.

ESPN’s Greatest College Basketball Players of All Time Bracket Schedule

Date Voting Results
Thu, March 19 Round of 64, West Region
Voting Opens (24 Hours)
Fri, March 20 Round of 64, East Region
Voting Opens (24 Hours)
Sat, March 21 Round of 64, South Region Voting Opens (24 Hours) First Round, West Region Results Revealed
Sun, March 22 Round of 64, Midwest Region Voting Opens (24 Hours) First Round, East Region Results Revealed
Mon, March 23 Round of 32, West and East Regions
Voting Begins		 First Round, South Region Results Revealed
Tue, March 24 Round of 32, South and Midwest Regions
Voting Begins		 First Round, Midwest Region Results Revealed
Wed, March 25 Sweet 16, West and East Regions
Voting Begins
Thu, March 26 Sweet 16, South and Midwest Regions
Voting Begins		 West and East Regions
Sweet 16 Players Revealed
Fri, March 27 Elite Eight Region West and East
Voting Begins		 South and Midwest Regions
Sweet 16 Players Revealed
Sat, March 28 Elite Eight South and Midwest Regions
Voting Begins		 Elite Eight Players Revealed
Sun, March 29 Final Four Voting Begins Final Four Players Revealed
Mon, March 30 Champion Voting Two Finalists Revealed
Tue, March 31 College Basketball Player G.O.A.T. Bracket Champion Unveiled

-30-

Tags

Anna Negron

It was always a dream of mine to work at ESPN, and here I am! I joined the College Sports PR team in March 2016. Hailing from the great Garden State, I graduated from Seton Hall University (Go Pirates!) with a degree in sport management, where I not only sang the National Anthem at games, but was also a member of the Seton Hall Sapphires Dance Team and a student reporter for Pirate Sports Network. Before joining ESPN, I served as a Public Relations Associate for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
Close