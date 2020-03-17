ESPN to Launch ‘Greatest College Basketball Players of All Time’ Bracket

SportsCenter Special: College Basketball’s Greatest of All-Time Presented by Capital One to air Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Field To Include the 64 Greatest Men’s and Women’s College Basketball Players

Fan Votes Determine Who Advances Via ESPN/SportsCenter Social Platforms

ESPN is set to launch a 64-player bracket celebrating the best college basketball players of all time. The bracket will be comprised of men’s and women’s players, through the 2019-2020 season, who made their mark on the history of college basketball.

ESPN host Rece Davis and analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Rebecca Lobo, Maria Taylor, Dick Vitale, Bill Walton and Jay Williams, will unveil the full bracket Thursday, during SportsCenter Special: College Basketball’s Greatest of All-Time Presented by Capital One at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Following the unveiling of the field of 64, fans can vote on who should advance. Voting for each region will be open for 24 hours, and can be done on Twitter and Instagram.

Regions will be discussed, analyzed and debated throughout the coming weeks. Results will be revealed beginning Saturday, March 21.

Players were chosen by ESPN based on their overall play as college basketball players, factoring in both regular season and NCAA Tournament performance, statistical achievements and awards.

ESPN.com will provide a written guide to all 64 players in the bracket once names are revealed Tuesday night, and will complement the initiative with daily roundtables and predictions articles powered by ESPN writers and commentators, as the bracket advances through March 31.

ESPN’s Greatest College Basketball Players of All Time Bracket Schedule

Date Voting Results Thu, March 19 Round of 64, West Region

Voting Opens (24 Hours) Fri, March 20 Round of 64, East Region

Voting Opens (24 Hours) Sat, March 21 Round of 64, South Region Voting Opens (24 Hours) First Round, West Region Results Revealed Sun, March 22 Round of 64, Midwest Region Voting Opens (24 Hours) First Round, East Region Results Revealed Mon, March 23 Round of 32, West and East Regions

Voting Begins First Round, South Region Results Revealed Tue, March 24 Round of 32, South and Midwest Regions

Voting Begins First Round, Midwest Region Results Revealed Wed, March 25 Sweet 16, West and East Regions

Voting Begins Thu, March 26 Sweet 16, South and Midwest Regions

Voting Begins West and East Regions

Sweet 16 Players Revealed Fri, March 27 Elite Eight Region West and East

Voting Begins South and Midwest Regions

Sweet 16 Players Revealed Sat, March 28 Elite Eight South and Midwest Regions

Voting Begins Elite Eight Players Revealed Sun, March 29 Final Four Voting Begins Final Four Players Revealed Mon, March 30 Champion Voting Two Finalists Revealed Tue, March 31 College Basketball Player G.O.A.T. Bracket Champion Unveiled

