ESPN to Showcase Baseball’s Greatest Games in MLB Encore Tuesdays Series Starting March 31

ESPN today, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, announced it is televising MLB Encore Tuesdays starting this week on March 31, at 7 p.m. ET. The series will feature several of the greatest and most memorable Major League Baseball games ever played every Tuesday throughout April at 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App.

MLB Encore Tuesdays will debut this Tuesday with the unforgettable September 21, 2001 game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. It was New York City’s first major professional sports event after the September 11 tragedy. Mike Piazza’s walk-off home run in this game remains one of baseball’s most enduring moments.

Date Time (ET) Game Notes Mar 31 7 p.m. Sept. 21, 2001: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Mike Piazza hits unforgettable walk-off home run in NYC’s first pro sports event since 9/11. Apr 7 7 p.m. Sept. 6, 1995: California Angels at Baltimore Orioles Baseball Hall-of-Famer Cal Ripken, Jr. sets the consecutive games played streak at 2,131. Apr 14 8 p.m. Oct. 15, 1988 Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers in World Series Game 1 Kirk Gibson creates one of MLB’s most legendary moments as his pinch-hit walk-off home run gives the Dodgers a Game 1 victory. Apr 21 7 p.m. Oct. 8, 1995: New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners in ALDS Game 5 “The Double” – Baseball Hall-of-Famer Ken Griffey, Jr. scores from first base on fellow Hall-of-Famer Edgar Martinez’s double in the bottom of the 11th inning that clinched the series for Seattle. Apr 28 7 p.m. Oct. 16, 2003: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees in ALCS Game 7 Aaron Boone’s 11th inning walk-off home run sends the Yankees to the World Series while eliminating their rival Red Sox.

ESPN+ will unveil its first classic MLB game collection on March 31. The collection will be available on demand and include 13 perfect games and no-hitters. Details on the collection are below:

Date Game Notes Oct 8, 1956 Brooklyn Dodgers vs. New York Yankees World Series Game 5: Don Larsen perfect game. May 15, 1981 Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Indians Len Barker perfect game. Sep 26, 1981 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros Nolan Ryan no-hitter. June 11, 1990 Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Nolan Ryan no-hitter. June 29, 1990 Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays Dave Stewart no-hitter. May 17, 1998 Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees David Wells perfect game. July 18, 1999 Montreal Expos vs. New York Yankees David Cone perfect game. May 18, 2004 Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves Randy Johnson perfect game. May 19, 2008 Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox Jon Lester no-hitter. July 23, 2009 Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox Mark Buehrle perfect game. May 29, 2010 Philadelphia Phillies vs. Florida Marlins Roy Halladay perfect game. July 26, 2010 Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Matt Garza no-hitter and the first no-hitter in Tampa Bay Rays history. Oct 6, 2010 Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Roy Halladay no-hitter in National League Division Series.

-30-