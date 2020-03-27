ESPN to Televise Encore Presentation of WrestleMania 32 this Sunday Culminating 11 Hours of WWE and College Wrestling-Related Content

Record-Setting Live Audience of 101,000 Fans at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas

Roman Reigns vs. Triple H in Main Event for WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Special Appearances by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Snoop Dogg, Shaquille O’Neal, John Cena and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

30 for 30: Nature Boy and E:60’s WWE Behind The Curtain Lead Into WrestleMania 32

Marathon Kicks Off at Noon with Cornell Wrestler Kyle Dake’s Historic 2013 NCAA Wrestling Championship Win

ESPN will continue its encore presentations of WrestleMania this Sunday, March 29, when it airs WrestleMania 32 at 7 p.m. ET. The telecast will culminate an 11-hour marathon of WWE and college wrestling-related content on ESPN that will begin at noon. This is the second installment in ESPN’s WrestleMania encore series that started on March 22 and will culminate on Sunday, April 5.

WrestleMania 32 originally aired on April 3, 2016 in front of the largest crowd in WWE history inside of Jerry World at AT&T Stadium. More than 101,000 fans were in attendance at the “Show of Shows” as Roman Reigns battles Triple H for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event. The event also features Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks in a match to crown the first-ever WWE Women’s Champion.

In addition, the world famous Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders welcome Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to AT&T Stadium and Shane McMahon stuns the WWE Universe with a death-defying leap in his Hell in a Cell match against Undertaker.

Re-airs of the 30 for 30: Nature Boy and E:60’s WWE Behind The Curtain will precede the encore presentation of WrestleMania 32. The full schedule is below. ESPN.com’s WWE section will also feature content related to WrestleMania 32.

ESPN’s 11-hour programming initiative will begin at noon ET on Sunday with four and a half hours of wrestling coverage. The marathon starts with an encore presentation of the 2013 NCAA Wrestling Championship when Cornell’s Kyle Dake made history by becoming the first wrestler to win four Division I titles in four different weight classes.

Time (ET) Telecast 12 p.m. 2013 College Wrestling National Championship 2 p.m. SportsCenter Featured: Pin Kings 3 p.m. 30 for 30 Shorts: Mack Wrestlers 3:30 p.m. 30 for 30: The Prince of Pennsylvania 4:30 p.m. E:60’s WWE Behind The Curtain 5:30 p.m. 30 for 30: Nature Boy 7 p.m. WrestleMania 32

*All telecasts to air on ESPN and stream via the ESPN App.

ESPN will next televise an encore presentation of WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, April 5 at 3 p.m. ET.

These encore presentations will air in advance of this year’s WrestleMania, which for the first time ever, will be held as a two-night event streaming on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network and available on pay-per-view.

WrestleMania will be hosted by three-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski. As WWE previously announced, only essential personnel will be on closed sets at multiple locations, including WWE’s training facility in Orlando, during the production of WrestleMania.

