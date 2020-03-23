ESPN2 to Celebrate Peyton Manning’s Birthday with Five Hours of Primetime Programming on Tuesday

Peyton’s Places 1-5, SEC Storied: The Book of Manning and NFL Highlights Specials Start 7 p.m. ET

All 30 Episodes of Peyton’s Places Available to Binge, Exclusively on ESPN+

ESPN2 will celebrate Peyton Manning’s birthday with five hours of special primetime programming dedicated to the legendary NFL quarterback on Tuesday, March 24. Beginning at 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2 will present five volumes of Peyton’s Places compilation episodes, SEC Storied: The Book of Manning documentary and NFL highlights shows that look back at signature performances during Manning’s playing career. The two-time Super Bowl champion and five-time NFL MVP turns 44 years old on Tuesday.

The night of Manning-themed programming begins with Peyton’s Places: Volumes 1-5, 30-minute compilation shows hosted by ESPN Radio and NFL host Trey Wingo. Each volume pulls top moments from the 30-episode Peyton’s Places original series produced by NFL Films and ESPN+ that debuted new weekly episodes from August 2019 thru February 2020, exclusively on ESPN+, as part of the National Football League’s 100th season celebration. The football-themed series revisits seminal moments in NFL history through Manning’s conversations with current and former players, coaches and other key figures about football history and its cultural impact. All 30 original episodes of Peyton’s Places continue to be available exclusively on ESPN+.

At 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 will feature an encore presentation of ESPN Films’ 2013 SEC Storied documentary The Book of Manning. Directed by Rory Karpf and narrated by actor John Goodman, the film explores the personal and professional life of former NFL and Ole Miss quarterback Archie Manning and how the sudden loss of his father impacted his life and the way he and his wife, Olivia, raised their three sons, Cooper, Peyton and Eli.

The evening concludes with NFL Films’ Super Bowl Highlights: Super Bowl XLI – Indianapolis Colts vs. Chicago Bears (Manning’s first Super Bowl victory) at 11 p.m. followed by NFL’s Greatest Games: 2015 AFC Championship – Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots, highlighting Manning’s two-touchdown performance which propelled Denver to 20-18 win and eventually a Super Bowl 50 title.

In addition to ESPN2’s Peyton Manning marathon, ESPN will air an encore presentation of the five-part 30 for 30 documentary “O.J.: Made in America” Tuesday through Thursday this week as well as other special prime time programming on ESPN2. Additional programming will be announced in the coming days via @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room.

More Peyton Manning Available on ESPN+

ESPN+, the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN, offers a variety of Peyton Manning content including all 30 episodes of Peyton’s Places, all 18 episodes of his football-themed Detail analysis show, SEC Storied: The Book of Manning documentary, NFL’s Greatest Games, and more.

Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) through the ESPN App, (on mobile and connected devices), ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ — all for just $12.99/month.

Peyton Manning Programming Lineup – Tuesday, March 24 on ESPN2:

Time (ET) Program 7 p.m. Peyton’s Places: Volume 1 Peyton drives a 1920s Hupmobile with comedian Jay Leno while discussing the events that birthed the NFL. He throws a pass off the top of the Radiator Building in New York City to Cris Carter, explores the evolution of the quarterback and wide receiver positions, discovers the history of the NFL Draft with Jim Cramer and Mel Kiper, and revisits epic game matchups with Ray Lewis. 7:30 p.m. Peyton’s Places: Volume 2 Peyton becomes an honorary member of ‘Da Bears’, learns about the history of the Lombardi Trophy, talks ‘game wreckers’ with J.J. Watt, visits the Wilson factory in Ohio where NFL footballs are made, and more. 8 p.m. Peyton’s Places: Volume 3 Peyton gets defensive coaching from Deion Sanders, talks to brother Eli about the Giants’ final drive in Super Bowl XXXXII and other fantastic finishes, explores who killed the fullback with Jerome Bettis, recounts Adam Vinatieri’s best kicks, learns the story behind Brett Favre’s first touchdown pass in the Super Bowl, and visits the Houston Astrodome. 8:30 p.m. Peyton’s Places: Volume 4 Peyton celebrates Thanksgiving with his family, revisits the Immaculate Reception, walks in Vince Lombardi’s footsteps, and talks to Joe Montana about the impact of legendary head coach Bill Walsh. 9 p.m. Peyton’s Places: Volume 5 Peyton hits golf balls with Tom Brady, explores Elvis Presley’s touch football playbook, discusses the quarterback position with NFL Hall of Famers, investigates the history of the NFL’s championship game, and visits the busts of NFL legends in Canton with his son, Marshall. 9:30 p.m. SEC Storied: The Book of Manning The film explores the personal and professional life of former NFL and Ole Miss quarterback Archie Manning and how the sudden loss of his father impacted his life and the way he and his wife raised their three sons, Cooper, Peyton and Eli. Narrated by John Goodman and directed by Rory Karpf. 11 p.m. Super Bowl Highlights: Super Bowl XLI Indianapolis Colts vs. Chicago Bears The Colts defeat the Bears 29-17 as Manning earns his first Super Bowl victory. 11:30 p.m. NFL’s Greatest Games: 2015 AFC Championship Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots Manning throws two touchdowns to lead Denver to a 20-18 Conference Championship and a berth in Super Bowl 50.

* ESPN’s Trey Wingo hosts Peyton’s Places: Vol. 1-5 episodes

– 30 –