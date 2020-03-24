ESPN2 to Televise Eight-Hour Home Run Derby Classics Marathon on March 26

ESPN today announced it will launch a multi-platform Major League Baseball content initiative this week, highlighted by a Home Run Derby Classics marathon on Thursday, March 26 on ESPN2. The eight-hour marathon begins at 6 p.m. ET and will include encore presentations of the 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2015 Home Run Derby events. The encore telecasts will also stream via the ESPN App.

Time (ET) Event Original air date Notes 6 p.m. 2019 T-Mobile Home Run Derby from Cleveland. July 8, 2019 Pete Alonso outslugs Vladimir Guerrero Jr. by 1 home run. 8 p.m. 2018 T-Mobile Home Run Derby from Washington, D.C. July 16, 2018 Bryce Harper takes center stage to win the event wearing stars and stripes in home ball park 10 p.m. 2017 T-Mobile Home Run Derby from Miami. July 10, 2017 Aaron Judge announces his presence with authority by becoming the first rookie to win the event. 12 a.m. (midnight) 2015 Home Run Derby from Cincinnati. July 13, 2015 Todd Frazier wins the 1st T-Mobile Home Run Derby with a clock via a “buzzer beater” in the final second.

ESPN MLB analyst Tim Kurkjian will debut a new content series on March 26 called “Baseball Fix.” He will reflect on the best classic baseball story per day tied to that date in history, in vintage Kurkjian form. The content will be available on ESPN.com and on ESPN television platforms.

ESPN Senior MLB Insider and Sunday Night Baseball reporter Buster Olney will continue to host his daily podcast Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney, with new episodes this week.

