ESPN’s Get Up Marks 12 Straight Months of Ratings Growth

Get Up has hit a ratings milestone with 12 straight months of rating growth in a hyper-competitive morning television environment. The show finished February up 5% year over year. Additionally, driven by Get Up, ESPN is the #1 cable network from 8-10A among M18-34 and M18-49. The show has also achieved strong growth on digital platforms as well. Get Up’s YouTube views are up 117% YoY (224M) and minutes are up 70% YoY (707M).

“From the beginning, our whole team at Get Up has been focused on delivering the best show we can for our viewers, and we’re really energized by the steady growth we’re seeing,” said host Mike Greenberg. “It shows we’re evolving in a way that’s connecting with sports fans to give them the insight and information they are looking for, on the current stories they care most about.”

Get Up is hosted by Greenberg, along with co-host Laura Rutledge and they are frequently joined by guests including Jalen Rose, Chiney Ogwumike, Dan Orlovsky, Jay Williams, Marcus Spears, among others. Viewers respond well to a rotating group of experts and analysts for various sports who provide detailed insight and expertise, covering all the latest sports topics. The show also connects with fans on the road, doing broadcasts from the College Football Playoff Championship Game and from southern Florida during Super Bowl week. Get Up will be on location in Las Vegas for the first two days of the NFL Draft, live from ESPN’s new studio at Caesar’s Palace.

“We know that fans come to ESPN in the morning to find out what happened, why it happened and what it means,” said Connor Schell, EVP, Content, ESPN. “Get Up provides that with news, great highlights, opinion, commentary and expert analysis. I’m particularly proud that Greeny, Laura, our analysts, and the production team can pull that off with the right pace and tone for morning viewers.”

Get Up originates from ESPN’s NYC studio and airs live from 8-10 a.m. ET on ESPN, re-airing each day at 10 a.m. on ESPN2.

