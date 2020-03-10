ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby Live Podcast on Tuesday, April 21 at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City

After previous sold-out shows in New York, Los Angeles and Detroit, Jalen & Jacoby will return with a live recording from the historic Gramercy Theatre in New York City on Tuesday, April 21. Fans can experience a live taping where Jalen Rose and David Jacoby will break down the latest news in sports and pop culture with humor, intelligence and perspective that only a former NBA star and veteran ESPN television producer can provide. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

The Jalen & Jacoby podcast first began as a passion project for the guys under ESPN’s Grantland banner. As the podcast developed into a hit in the summer of 2011, it grew to include a YouTube show, which then led to an opportunity to host a national ESPN radio show. From the radio show, Jalen & Jacoby grew – yet again – into a late-night TV show before making a progression into an afternoon timeslot on ESPN2 and, currently, 4 p.m. on ESPN.

What: Live podcast recording of ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby

Who: Jalen Rose joined ESPN in 2007 as regular contributor to the network’s NBA coverage. In 2012, Rose was named a studio analyst for NBA Countdown – ESPN and ABC’s pre-game show – and now appears regularly on ESPN’s morning shows, Get Up and First Take. Outside of his duties at ESPN, Rose established the Jalen Rose Foundation to create life-changing opportunities for underserved youth, and founded the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy, an open enrollment, tuition-free public charter high school in Detroit.

David Jacoby is a commentator and coordinating producer, who first joined ESPN in 1999. Jacoby also serves as a producer for Katie Nolan’s show on ESPN2, Always Late with Katie Nolan and a regular guest on ESPN’s longtime studio show, Around the Horn. Prior to Jalen & Jacoby, he was an executive producer at ESPN’s Grantland, where he was nominated for three Emmys, one National Magazine Award and multiple Webby’s, and took home two EPPY Award victories. He also conceived and produced the feature-length documentary, Son of the Congo, an official SXSW selection. Before joining Grantland, Jacoby was a development executive at ESPN, working on SportsNation among others.

When: Tuesday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gramercy Theatre

127 East 23rd Street

New York, NY. 10010

How: Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

PLEASE NOTE: Space is limited. If you are a member of the media interested in attending or arranging time with Jalen Rose or David Jacoby, please contact Olivia Wilson at [email protected]

###

ESPN PR

Olivia Wilson / [email protected] / 904-303-3538

Danny Chi / [email protected] / 213-405-4400