ESPN’s NBA Coverage Continues this Week with Five Matchups, Including a Special Sunday Night Game Starring LeBron James and Nikola Jokić

This week’s Wednesday night ESPN NBA doubleheader tips off at 8 p.m. ET when Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets share the court with Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks. Play-by-play commentator Ryan Ruocco will call the action from American Airlines Center with analyst Doris Burke and sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi. The second half of the doubleheader begins at 10:30 p.m. when Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans visit De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings. Dave Pasch is on the call with analyst Richard Jefferson.

SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith presented by Mtn Dew will tip off Wednesday’s coverage beginning at 7 p.m. from ESPN’s Seaport Studios. SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt will lead halftime coverage for both matchups.

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC

The Golden State Warriors travel to Wisconsin to face the league leading Milwaukee Bucks in this week’s NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC. The matchup tips off at 8:30 p.m. with the broadcast team of play-by-play commentator Mike Breen, analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson and sideline reporter Jorge Sedano. ESPN officiating expert, Steve Javie, will provide analysis from the NBA Replay Center in Secaucus, N.J.

The NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC pregame edition of The Jump will be live from Los Angeles beginning at 8 p.m. with host Rachel Nichols.

Hoop Streams will be live on ESPN’s Twitter and YouTube platforms and the ESPN App beginning at 8 p.m. with host Cassidy Hubbarth, analyst Kendrick Perkins, and commentator Amin Elhassan.

NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC

The Portland Trail Blazers, starring Damian Lilliard and CJ McCollum, host the Houston Rockets, starring James Harden and Russell Westbrook, in this week’s 3:30 p.m. NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC. Play-by-play commentator Mark Jones will call the action with analyst Hubie Brown and sideline reporter Israel Gutierrez. Steve Javie will provide analysis from the NBA Replay Center. ESPN Radio will broadcast the matchup with play-by-play commentator Brian Wheeler and analyst Jon Barry.

NBA Countdown, ESPN and ABC’s longstanding NBA pregame show, will lead into Sunday’s game coverage beginning at 3 p.m. with host Maria Taylor, analysts Jalen Rose and Jay Williams, and NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The show will feature Taylor’s exclusive interview with five-time NBA All Star Damian Lillard.

NBA on ESPN Special Night

In a special Sunday edition of ESPN’s NBA coverage, three-time NBA Champion LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host two-time NBA All Star Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets. The matchup begins at 9 p.m. with Dave Pasch, Doris Burke and Jorge Sedano calling the action.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Wed, Mar. 11 8 p.m. Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks Ryan Ruocco, Doris Burke, Tom Rinaldi ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Mar. 11 10:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings Dave Pasch, Richard Jefferson ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Mar. 14 8:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Milwaukee Bucks Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Jorge Sedano, Steve Javie ABC, ESPN App Sun, Mar. 15 3:30 p.m. Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers Mark Jones, Hubie Brown, Israel Gutierrez, Steve Javie ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App Sun, Mar. 15 9 p.m. Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers Dave Pasch, Doris Burke, Jorge Sedano ESPN, ESPN App

The daily edition of The Jump, ESPN’s hour-long daily NBA news and discussion show led by Rachel Nichols, airs Monday through Wednesday this week at 3 p.m., featuring high-profile guests and analysts.

The weekly edition of Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital studio show focusing on culture and viral moments across basketball, will stream live Wednesday, Mar. 11 at 7:30 p.m. with digital commentators Omar Raja, and Gary Striewski and social host Christine Williamson. The show will be available on Twitter, YouTube, and the ESPN App.

NBA digital content is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com, including this week’s NBA Power Rankings.

All ESPN and ABC games are available to stream on the ESPN App.

