ESPN’s NBA Wednesday Nights to Feature Iconic Games & Legendary Performances throughout April

ESPN today, in conjunction with its NBA partner, announced it will debut NBA Wednesday Nights presented by State Farm this week, on April 1. Each week throughout the month of April, ESPN will televise NBA doubleheaders featuring the most iconic games and legendary performances in league history. Games will air at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and stream via the ESPN App.

NBA Wednesday Nights tips off this week with 2016 NBA Finals Game 5 at 7 p.m. and Game 7 at 9:30 p.m. The 2016 NBA Finals featured the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors – led by Stephen Curry – against the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James. It was the second consecutive season the Warriors and Cavaliers met for the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

In Game 5, James and Kyrie Irving became the first NBA Finals teammates to score 40-plus points in the same game. In the decisive Game 7, the Cavaliers looked to complete a historic NBA Finals comeback and bring Cleveland its first-ever NBA Championship.

NBA Wednesday Nights will also include enduring NBA Finals games and moments from Kobe Bryant’s NBA Championship victories, the Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers rivalry, and the Miami Heat’s star-studded team from the early 2010s.

NBA Wednesday Nights schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Notes Apr. 1 7 p.m. 2016 NBA Finals Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors LeBron and Kyrie become the first NBA Finals teammates to score 40-plus points in the same game. 9:30 p.m. 2016 NBA Finals Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors LeBron completes the NBA’s first ever 3-1 Finals comeback and brings Cleveland its first NBA Championship. Apr. 8 7 p.m. 2013 NBA Finals Game 6: Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs Bang! Ray Allen’s clutch three-pointer sends the Heat vs. Spurs series to Game 7. 9:30 p.m. 2013 NBA Finals Game 7: Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs LeBron, D-Wade and the Heat overcome the Spurs to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Apr. 15 7 p.m. 2009 NBA Finals Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic Kobe wins his fourth NBA Championship as the Lakers defeat the Magic. 9:30 p.m. 2010 NBA Finals Game 7: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics Kobe evens the score with Pierce, Garnett and Allen by leading the Lakers to a Game 7 victory to win the NBA Championship. Apr. 22 7 p.m. 2008 NBA Finals Game 4: Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers “Celtic Pride” was on display as the Cs pull off a tremendous comeback victory. 9:30 p.m. 2008 NBA Finals Game 6: Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers The Celtics restore Boston’s championship lineage by defeating their rival Lakers. Apr. 29 7 p.m. 2004 NBA Finals Game 5: Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers The Pistons complete an impressive 5-game series win over the Lakers in Shaq’s final game with the purple and gold. 9:30 p.m. 2014 NBA Finals Game 5: San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat The Spurs defeat the Heat in LeBron James’ final game with Miami.

