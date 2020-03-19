ESPN’s The Jump Returns Thursday

Recap: Rachel Nichols’ Exclusive Interview with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

New Episode of NBA Rooks Available Now on ESPN+

On Wednesday evening, Rachel Nichols, host of ESPN’s The Jump, conducted an exclusive interview via satellite with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. The Commissioner spoke about what the last week has been like for the league, the idea of an NBA tournament for charity, and various possibilities related to resuming the season. Full Commentary: Part I | Part II

The daily addition of The Jump returns today, with Nichols joined by NBA Champions and analysts Paul Pierce and Matt Barnes. On Friday Mar. 20 Nichols and Pierce return with six-time NBA Champion Scottie Pippen. The Jump airs at 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Encore editions of the show will air at 4 p.m. on ESPN2 and at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

NBA Rooks: Rooks Face Crucial Test

Rookie sensations Zion Williamson and Ja Morant are put to the test in the latest episode of NBA Rooks as they both face three-time NBA Champion LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers and fight for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The episode also highlights New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett bonding with his teammates at dinner and Chicago Bulls rookie Coby White’s ride to the United Center for a home game. NBA Rooks brings fans behind the scenes as NBA rookies experience their first season in the league, both on and off the court. Episode 14 is available to stream now, exclusively on ESPN+.

