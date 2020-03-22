ESPNU Celebrates 2019-20 Seniors Across High School and College Basketball
In lieu of several sport seasons cut short, ESPNU will celebrate and honor seniors across high school, men’s college basketball and women’s college basketball this week. Beginning Monday, March 23, ESPNU will present 12 hours of games each day to celebrate the careers and performances of a number of student-athletes who made their mark on the sport throughout the season, but saw it end prematurely as a result of the cancellation of conference tournaments and NCAA Tournaments.
Inspired by Scott Van Pelt’s #SeniorNight features, programming will spotlight several seniors across the sport, including Naismith Player of the Year Trophy finalists, Wooden Award winner (2019) and 2020 finalists, Basketball Hall of Fame’s five positional award finalists, conference players of the year, and first team all-conference athletes. Additionally, Wednesday’s schedule highlights a number of high school athletes who have committed to top Division I programs.
Similar programming slates will be established in the coming weeks for other school-sponsored sports. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for updates.
ESPNU Programming Schedule (March 23 – March 27)
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|
Men’s College Basketball
|Mon, Mar 23
|Noon
|Butler at Ole Miss
|2 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Syracuse
|4 p.m.
|USC vs. Marquette
|6 p.m.
|Oregon at Arizona
|8 p.m.
|Iowa at Michigan State
|10 p.m.
|Virginia Tech vs. BYU
|
Women’s College Basketball
|Tue, Mar 24
|Noon
|NC State vs. FSU
|2 p.m.
|UConn at Ohio State
|4 p.m.
|FSU at Louisville
|6 p.m.
|Mississippi State at South Carolina
|8 p.m.
|Oregon at Stanford
|10 p.m.
|Kentucky at Arkansas
|
High School Basketball
|Wed, Mar 25
|Noon
|DeMatha vs. Rancho Christian
|1:30 p.m.
|McEachern vs. Montverde
|3 p.m.
|Huntington Prep vs. IMG Academy
|4:30 p.m.
|Patrick School vs. Sierra Canyon
|6 p.m.
|Montverde vs. IMG Academy
|7:30 p.m.
|Paul IV vs. Sierra Canyon
|9 p.m.
|Prolific Prep vs. Hillcrest Prep
|10:30 p.m.
|DeMatha vs. Montverde
|
Women’s College Basketball
|Thu, Mar 26
|Noon
|Duke at Louisville
|2 p.m.
|Arkansas at Mississippi State
|4 p.m.
|Ohio State at Maryland
|6 p.m.
|Auburn at Kentucky
|8 p.m.
|Baylor at UConn
|10 p.m.
|Oregon State at UCLA
|
Men’s College Basketball
|Fri, Mar 27
|Noon
|Ohio State at Penn State
|2 p.m.
|Oregon vs. Seton Hall
|4 p.m.
|Kentucky at Auburn
|6 p.m.
|Maryland at Michigan State
|8 p.m.
|Kansas at Baylor
|10 p.m.
|Utah State at Colorado State
-30-