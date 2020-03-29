ESPNU Continues to Celebrate Some of the Best Moments in High School and College Athletics
ESPNU’s programming slate will feature a number of events across high school and college sports this week. The lineup will celebrate top high school moments, McDonald’s All-American games, and memorable upsets and events in men’s and women’s basketball, college lacrosse, NCAA wrestling, swimming and diving, and volleyball championships, Women’s Final Four, Women’s College World Series and the College World Series.
Monday, March 30
Powerade JamFest
- ESPNU will feature eleven Powerade JamFests from the previous years, spotlighting high school performances of future NBA greats.
Tuesday, March 31
McDonald’s All American Games
- ESPNU will be the home of the latest boys and girls McDonald’s All American Games of 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019.
Wednesday, April 1
College Upsets
- ESPNU will feature some of college sports’ best upsets – Evansville men’s basketball’s against Kentucky, Stanford women’s basketball against UConn, and Bryant men’s lacrosse facing Syracuse.
Thursday, April 2
College Football Games of the Century/James Family Basketball/Swimming and Diving
- ESPNU will start the day some of the greatest college football games of the century; followed by the 2019 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- Thursday night on ESPN2 will feature a number of basketball events, including the 2020 College Slam Dunk Celebration (Intersport), followed by a lineup of James Family basketball – LeBron games JamFest, Bronny James and Sierra Canyon vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary, and LeBron James’ high school game against Oak Hill
Friday, April 3
Women’s Final Four
- ESPNU will feature the best of the Women’s Final Four on the night the 2020 Women’s Final Four should have begun. Greatest Final Four games include Notre Dame vs. UConn (2019), Mississippi State vs. UConn (2017) and Notre Dame vs. South Carolina (2016).
Saturday, April 4
NCAA Wrestling Championships
- Five of the best NCAA Wrestling Championships from recent years, as identified by our analysts and experts
Sunday, April 5
National Nebraska Day
- Celebrating National Nebraska Day, ESPNU will air some of the state’s greatest competitions: Nebraska football, Creighton men’s basketball, Nebraska women’s college volleyball, Omaha men’s hockey, and more.
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Network
|Mon, Mar 30
|Noon
|2016 JamFest (featuring Kyle Guy, Frank Jackson and Malik Monk)
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|2013 JamFest (featuring Aaron Gordon, Jabari Parker, Andrew Wiggins)
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|2008 JamFest (featuring DeMar DeRozan and Jrue Holiday)
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|2004 JamFest (featuring Joe Crawford, Rudy Gay, Candace Parker and JR Smith)
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|2019 JamFest (featuring Francesca Belibi, Scottie Lewis and James Wiseman)
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|2017 JamFest (featuring Collin Sexton and Trae Young)
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|1995 JamFest (featuring Vince Carter and Paul Pierce)
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|2003 JamFest (featuring Shannon Brown, LeBron James and Charlie Villanueva)
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|2018 JamFest (featuring Darius Garland, Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Zion Williamson)
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|2002 JamFest (featuring Carmelo Anthony, JJ Reddick and Amar’e Stoudemire)
|ESPNU
|11 p.m.
|2007 JamFest (featuring Michael Beasley, Eric Gordon and Blake Griffin)
|ESPNU
|Tue, Mar 31
|Noon
|2016 McDonald’s All American Girls Game
|ESPNU
|1:30 p.m.
|2016 McDonald’s All American Boys Game
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|2017 McDonald’s All American Girls Game
|ESPNU
|4:30 p.m.
|2017 McDonald’s All American Boys Game
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|2018 McDonald’s All American Girls Game
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|2018 McDonald’s All American Boys Game
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|2019 McDonald’s All American Girls Game
|ESPNU
|10:30 p.m.
|2019 McDonald’s All American Boys Game
|ESPNU
|Wed, Apr 1
|Noon
|Men’s Lacrosse – 2014
Bryant vs. Syracuse
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|Women’s Basketball – 2010
Stanford vs. UConn
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|Men’s Basketball – 2017
Wofford vs. North Carolina
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Softball – 2017
Oklahoma vs. Florida
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Men’s Basketball – 2019
Evansville vs. Kentucky
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Baseball – 2008
Fresno State vs. Georgia
|ESPNU
|Thu, Apr 2
|6:30 a.m.
|2003 Tostitos Fiesta Bowl
Ohio State vs. Miami (Fla.)
|ESPNU
|9:30 a.m.
|2016 College Football Playoff National Championship
Alabama vs. Clemson
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|2014 BCS National Championship
Florida State vs. Auburn
|ESPNU
|4:30 p.m.
|2006 College Football
Michigan vs. Ohio State
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Celebrating the State Farm Slam Dunk and Three-Point Championships
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|2019 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|2003 Powerade Jam Fest
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|High School Basketball
Sierra Canyon vs. St. Vincent St. Mary
|ESPN2
|2019 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
|ESPNU
|11:30 p.m.
|High School Basketball
2003 St. Vincent St. Mary vs. Oak Hill
|ESPN2
|Fri, Apr 3
|10 a.m.
|Mississippi State vs. Louisville (2018)
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Tennessee vs. LSU (2008)
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|Notre Dame vs. UConn (2012)
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|Texas A&M vs. Stanford (2011)
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Notre Dame vs. UConn (2018)
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Mississippi State vs. UConn (2017)
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|Notre Dame vs. South Carolina (2015)
|ESPNU
|Sat, Apr 4
|Noon
|2016 NCAA Wrestling Championships
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|2010 NCAA Wrestling Championships
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|2013 NCAA Wrestling Championships
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|2018 NCAA Wrestling Championships
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|2019 NCAA Wrestling Championships
|ESPNU
|Sun, Apr 5
|1 p.m.
|2015 NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Final
Omaha vs. RIT
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|2015 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament (Championship Game)
Nebraska vs. Texas
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Men’s College Basketball
Creighton vs Long Beach State
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|College Football
1997 Nebraska vs. Missouri
(the “Flea Kicker” game)
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|College Baseball
Final game in Rosenblatt Stadium
South Carolina vs. UCLA
|ESPNU
