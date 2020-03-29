ESPNU Continues to Celebrate Some of the Best Moments in High School and College Athletics

ESPNU’s programming slate will feature a number of events across high school and college sports this week. The lineup will celebrate top high school moments, McDonald’s All-American games, and memorable upsets and events in men’s and women’s basketball, college lacrosse, NCAA wrestling, swimming and diving, and volleyball championships, Women’s Final Four, Women’s College World Series and the College World Series.

Monday, March 30
Powerade JamFest

  • ESPNU will feature eleven Powerade JamFests from the previous years, spotlighting high school performances of future NBA greats.

Tuesday, March 31
McDonald’s All American Games

  • ESPNU will be the home of the latest boys and girls McDonald’s All American Games of 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019.

Wednesday, April 1
College Upsets

  • ESPNU will feature some of college sports’ best upsets – Evansville men’s basketball’s against Kentucky, Stanford women’s basketball against UConn, and Bryant men’s lacrosse facing Syracuse.

Thursday, April 2
College Football Games of the Century/James Family Basketball/Swimming and Diving

  • ESPNU will start the day some of the greatest college football games of the century; followed by the 2019 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
  • Thursday night on ESPN2 will feature a number of basketball events, including the 2020 College Slam Dunk Celebration (Intersport), followed by a lineup of James Family basketball – LeBron games JamFest, Bronny James and Sierra Canyon vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary, and LeBron James’ high school game against Oak Hill

Friday, April 3
Women’s Final Four

  • ESPNU will feature the best of the Women’s Final Four on the night the 2020 Women’s Final Four should have begun. Greatest Final Four games include Notre Dame vs. UConn (2019), Mississippi State vs. UConn (2017) and Notre Dame vs. South Carolina (2016).

Saturday, April 4
NCAA Wrestling Championships

  • Five of the best NCAA Wrestling Championships from recent years, as identified by our analysts and experts

Sunday, April 5
National Nebraska Day

  • Celebrating National Nebraska Day, ESPNU will air some of the state’s greatest competitions: Nebraska football, Creighton men’s basketball, Nebraska women’s college volleyball, Omaha men’s hockey, and more.

Additional programming updates will be forthcoming. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for updates.

Date Time Event Network
Mon, Mar 30 Noon 2016 JamFest (featuring Kyle Guy, Frank Jackson and Malik Monk) ESPNU
  1 p.m. 2013 JamFest (featuring Aaron Gordon, Jabari Parker, Andrew Wiggins) ESPNU
  2 p.m. 2008 JamFest (featuring DeMar DeRozan and Jrue Holiday) ESPNU
  3 p.m. 2004 JamFest (featuring Joe Crawford, Rudy Gay, Candace Parker and JR Smith) ESPNU
  4 p.m. 2019 JamFest (featuring Francesca Belibi, Scottie Lewis and James Wiseman) ESPNU
  5:30 p.m. 2017 JamFest (featuring Collin Sexton and Trae Young) ESPNU
  7 p.m. 1995 JamFest (featuring Vince Carter and Paul Pierce) ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. 2003 JamFest (featuring Shannon Brown, LeBron James and Charlie Villanueva) ESPNU
  8:30 p.m. 2018 JamFest (featuring Darius Garland, Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Zion Williamson) ESPNU
  10 p.m. 2002 JamFest (featuring Carmelo Anthony, JJ Reddick and Amar’e Stoudemire) ESPNU
  11 p.m. 2007 JamFest (featuring Michael Beasley, Eric Gordon and Blake Griffin) ESPNU
Tue, Mar 31 Noon 2016 McDonald’s All American Girls Game ESPNU
  1:30 p.m. 2016 McDonald’s All American Boys Game ESPNU
  3 p.m. 2017 McDonald’s All American Girls Game ESPNU
  4:30 p.m. 2017 McDonald’s All American Boys Game ESPNU
  6 p.m. 2018 McDonald’s All American Girls Game ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. 2018 McDonald’s All American Boys Game ESPNU
  9 p.m. 2019 McDonald’s All American Girls Game ESPNU
  10:30 p.m. 2019 McDonald’s All American Boys Game ESPNU
Wed, Apr 1 Noon Men’s Lacrosse – 2014
Bryant vs. Syracuse		 ESPNU
  1 p.m. Women’s Basketball – 2010
Stanford vs. UConn		 ESPNU
  3 p.m. Men’s Basketball – 2017
Wofford vs. North Carolina		 ESPNU
  5 p.m. Softball – 2017
Oklahoma vs. Florida 		ESPNU
  7 p.m. Men’s Basketball – 2019
Evansville vs. Kentucky		 ESPNU
  9 p.m. Baseball – 2008
Fresno State vs. Georgia		 ESPNU
Thu, Apr 2 6:30 a.m. 2003 Tostitos Fiesta Bowl
Ohio State vs. Miami (Fla.)		 ESPNU
  9:30 a.m. 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship
Alabama vs. Clemson		 ESPNU
  1 p.m. 2014 BCS National Championship
Florida State vs. Auburn		 ESPNU
  4:30 p.m. 2006 College Football
Michigan vs. Ohio State		 ESPNU
  7 p.m. Celebrating the State Farm Slam Dunk and Three-Point Championships ESPN2
  7:30 p.m. 2019 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships ESPNU
  9 p.m. 2003 Powerade Jam Fest ESPN2
  10 p.m. High School Basketball
Sierra Canyon vs. St. Vincent St. Mary		 ESPN2
  2019 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships ESPNU
  11:30 p.m. High School Basketball
2003 St. Vincent St. Mary vs. Oak Hill		 ESPN2
Fri, Apr 3 10 a.m. Mississippi State vs. Louisville (2018) ESPNU
  Noon Tennessee vs. LSU (2008) ESPNU
  2 p.m. Notre Dame vs. UConn (2012) ESPNU
  4 p.m. Texas A&M vs. Stanford (2011) ESPNU
  6 p.m. Notre Dame vs. UConn (2018) ESPNU
  8 p.m. Mississippi State vs. UConn (2017) ESPNU
  10 p.m. Notre Dame vs. South Carolina (2015) ESPNU
Sat, Apr 4 Noon 2016 NCAA Wrestling Championships ESPNU
  2 p.m. 2010 NCAA Wrestling Championships ESPNU
  4 p.m. 2013 NCAA Wrestling Championships ESPNU
  6 p.m. 2018 NCAA Wrestling Championships ESPNU
  9 p.m. 2019 NCAA Wrestling Championships ESPNU
Sun, Apr 5 1 p.m. 2015 NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Final
Omaha vs. RIT		 ESPNU
  3 p.m. 2015 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament (Championship Game)
Nebraska vs. Texas 		ESPNU
  5 p.m. Men’s College Basketball
Creighton vs Long Beach State		 ESPNU
  7 p.m. College Football
1997 Nebraska vs. Missouri
(the “Flea Kicker” game)		 ESPNU
  9 p.m. College Baseball
Final game in Rosenblatt Stadium
South Carolina vs. UCLA		 ESPNU

-30-

 

