In a New Collaboration Between ABC Audio and ESPN Audio, Ad Sales for ABC Audio’s Podcast Network will be Represented to the Ad Buying Community by ESPN

ABC Audio and ESPN Audio today announced a new internal sales relationship. Starting immediately, ABC Audio’s podcast network will be represented by ESPN Audio’s Ad Sales team. This move by the two business units reflects a strategic collaboration to further grow the podcast business across The Walt Disney Company.

ESPN Audio already handles ad sales for podcasts produced by FiveThirtyEight, National Geographic and its own network. With the addition of ABC Audio, ESPN will now offer buyers and advertisers media investment opportunities for ABC Audio’s existing hits including The Dropout, Ten Percent Happier, daily news show Start Here, Have You Seen This Man?, Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein and all forthcoming podcasts.

“Our goal for ABC Audio remains – to be a powerhouse of podcast production at ABC News and across Walt Disney Television,” said Stacia Philips Deshishku, Vice President and General Manager of ABC Audio. “Our award-winning, compelling podcast series and originals are just the start of the smart programming that our team will continue to roll out this year and beyond. Now, working with ESPN Audio, we have a unique opportunity to scale our podcast ad sales alongside those of other Disney business units and share synergies along the way.”

Tom Brady, Senior Director of ESPN Audio Ad Sales, announced the relationship during today’s RAIN Podcast Business Summit in New York City. ESPN’s Tom Ricks, Vice President of ESPN Audio Digital Strategy and Marketing, stated, “Adding ABC Audio’s podcasts under the ESPN Audio sales umbrella will provide advertisers with one-stop shopping, enhancing the value and efficiency they receive from a larger stable of premium and compelling content. We reach complementary audiences – adding even more value for advertisers.”

ESPN Audio currently produces more than 30 original podcasts, in addition to providing a variety of television and radio shows in the podcast format. Advertisers have access to purchase creative, popular and diverse content including 30 for 30, ESPN Daily, Fantasy Focus Football, The Lowe Post and The Right Time with Bomani Jones.

Broadcast network radio sales for ABC Audio are represented by Skyview Networks.

About ABC Audio:

With distribution to over 1,650 radio stations and digital distributors, ABC Audio is the premier source for audio news, entertainment and music format services in the United States. ABC Audio syndicates ABC News Radio, where more Americans get their radio news than any other commercial broadcaster. ABC Audio includes Air Power, station services with format-specific music content, entertainment and news; ABC Digital, publisher of news, entertainment, lifestyle and music format-specific stories updated 24/7; and syndicated music and talk programming brands. ABC Audio also produces world-class on-demand content, including ABC News’ flagship daily podcast Start Here, the international chart-topping hit The Dropout and the award-winning Ten Percent Happier. ABC Audio is part of ABC News and Walt Disney Television. For more information visit abcaudio.com.

About ESPN Audio:

ESPN Audio is comprised of ESPN Radio – the nation’s largest sports radio network and home of more than one-half of all sports listenership – ESPNRadio.com and ESPN Podcasts.

ESPN Radio, which launched January 1, 1992, provides more than 9,000 hours of talk and event content annually, reaching more than 32 million listeners per week on approximately 500 stations – including more than 400 full-time affiliates and clearance in the top 25 markets. ESPN operates local stations in New York and Los Angeles. ESPN Radio national programming is also available on SiriusXM and via digital distributors Apple Music, iHeartRadio and TuneIn.

ESPN Audio launched its first podcast in 2005 and is a leader in the sports genre – reaching a record verified unique audience of 8.1 million in October 2019 – with more than 30 original offerings, plus shows from ESPN Radio and television. Offerings focus on “sports passions” (NFL, NBA, MLB, etc.), storytelling (30 for 30 and ESPN Daily with Mina Kimes) and compelling personalities. The most popular titles include 30 for 30, Fantasy Focus Football, The Lowe Post, and podcasts of ESPN Radio’s The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, and TV’s First Take.

– 30 –

ABC News Media Relations

Elizabeth Russo

(212) 456-7414

[email protected]

ESPN Media Relations

Diane Lamb

(860) 766-2245

[email protected]