It’s Time to Ball! ACC Network Heads to Greensboro for ACC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments

Eight Days of ACC Basketball Coverage from the Gate City

Packer and Durham, Nothing But Net Live from the Greensboro Coliseum

New York Life ACC Tournament First Round Games Exclusively on ACCN

ACC Basketball Awards Announced on Packer and Durham

NCAA Selection Show Specials Sunday, March 15 and Monday, March 16

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, is set for eight days of coverage of the 2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and the New York Life ACC Tournament live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.

Packer and Durham, ACCN’s weekday morning show, and Nothing But Net, ACCN’s signature basketball program, will originate from inside the Greensboro Coliseum beginning Friday, March 6.

Ladies Night in Greensboro

The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament (March 4-8) tips off Champ Week Presented By Principal as host Kelsey Riggs, along with Alana Beard, Kelly Gramlich, and Monica McNutt take their ladies night fun to the Gate City for pre and postgame coverage as well as during halftimes of the tournament. Nothing But Net will have pre- and postgame programming beginning March 6 following women’s tournament quarterfinal games. ACCN will have an hour Nothing But Net pre-game show leading into the tournament semifinal games on Saturday, March 7, on ESPNU at noon and 2:30 p.m.

The quartet will return on Sunday, March 8, for a half-hour, championship-edition pre-game show ahead of the tournament final airing on ESPN2 at noon, as well as an additional hour of postgame coverage filled with reaction, analysis and interviews with the winning head coach and players after they cut down the nets.

Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli will call the semifinal and championship games on ESPNU and ESPN2 with Gramlich reporting from the sidelines. The first-, second-, and quarterfinal round games will be available on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

New York Life ACC Tournament

The entertainment continues two days later as the New York Life ACC Tournament begins with first-round games on Tuesday, March 10, exclusively on ACCN. Dave O’Brien and Jordan Cornette will call the first game at 4:30 p.m., while Wes Durham and Cory Alexander have the second game of the day slated for 7 p.m. Katie George will report from the sidelines for both matchups on Tuesday.

ESPN and ESPN2 will carry the New York Life ACC Tournament second round (March 11), quarterfinals (March 12) and semifinals (March 13), while ESPN has the championship game on Saturday, March 14 at 8:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net with Carlos Boozer, Dalen Cuff, Luke Hancock and host Kelsey Riggs will be live onsite with pre and postgame, and halftime coverage surrounding the first-round games on March 10. The foursome will be back each evening following the second round and quarterfinals games on Wednesday, March 11 and Thursday, March 12, respectively with an hour postgame show providing a full recap of the day’s action.

Additionally, Nothing But Net will have an hour pre-game show ahead of the tournament semifinals on Friday, March 13, beginning at 6 p.m., and a half-hour postgame show following the games. Championship Saturday features 30 minutes of Nothing But Net at 8 p.m., previewing the title game matchup, and another 30 minutes postgame breaking down the game.

Packer and Durham on Location

Packer and Durham will be live on site from 7-10 a.m., Friday, March 6, ahead of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals, and each weekday morning of the New York Life ACC Tournament. The three-hour program hosted by Mark Packer and Wes Durham will include game previews, interviews, special guests, post-round reaction and commentary from around the league.

ACC Basketball Awards Announced on Packer and Durham

The 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference men’s and women’s basketball awards will be announced exclusively on Packer and Durham in advance of their respective tournaments. The ACC women’s basketball Player, Rookie, Defensive Player, Sixth Player, Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year awards will be announced on Tuesday, March 3, at 9 a.m., while the men’s basketball All-ACC Teams, along with Player, Rookie, Defensive Player, Most Improved Player, Sixth Man and Coach of the Year will unveiled on Monday, March 9 at 9 a.m.

Postgame Press Conferences Available on ACCNX

Postgame press conferences featuring head coaches and student-athletes will be streamed live on ACCNX following each game of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and New York Life ACC Tournament.

Nothing But Net Selection Show Specials

ACCN will have special episodes of Nothing But Net surrounding the men’s and women’s NCAA tournament selection shows on Sunday, March 15, and Monday, March 16, respectively. Carlos Boozer, Dalen Cuff, Luke Hancock and host Kelsey Riggs will be back in ACCN’s Bristol, Conn., studio Sunday at 7 p.m., with reaction and analysis of matchups following the men’s tournament selections, while Riggs, Kelly Gramlich and Monica McNutt will have reaction and a breakdown of matchups following the NCAA Women’s Selection Show (7 p.m., ESPN) Monday at 8 p.m.

ACCN social will provide on-site, behind-the-scenes coverage from the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and New York Life ACC Tournament. Fans can follow along with ACCN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Champ Week Presented By Principal: ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament

(Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C.)

Date Time (ET) Event Network Wed, March 4 1 p.m. ACC Women’s Tournament First Round ACCNX 3:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Tournament First Round ACCNX 6:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Tournament First Round ACCNX Thu, March 5 11 a.m. ACC Women’s Tournament Second Round ACCNX 2 p.m. ACC Women’s Tournament Second Round ACCNX 6 p.m. ACC Women’s Tournament Second Round ACCNX 8 p.m. ACC Women’s Tournament Second Round ACCNX Fri, March 6 7 a.m. Packer and Durham ACCN 11 a.m. ACC Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal #1 ACCNX 2 p.m. ACC Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal #2 ACCNX 6 p.m. ACC Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal #3 ACCNX 8 p.m. ACC Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal #4 ACCNX 10 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN Sat, March 7 11 a.m. Nothing But Net ACCN Noon ACC Semifinal #1 Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Kelly Gramlich ESPNU 2 p.m. Nothing But Net ESPNU 2:30 p.m. ACC Semifinal #2 Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Kelly Gramlich ESPNU Sun, March 8 11:30 a.m. Nothing But Net ACCN Noon ACC Women’s Tournament Final Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Kelly Gramlich ESPN2 2 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN

Champ Week Presented By Principal: New York Life ACC Tournament

(Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C.)

Date Time (ET) Event Network Tue, March 10 7 a.m. Packer and Durham ACCN 4 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN 4:30 p.m. New York Life ACC Tournament First Round

Dave O’Brien, Jordan Cornette,Katie George ACCN 6:30 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN 7 p.m. New York Life ACC Tournament First Round Wes Durham, Cory Alexander, Katie George ACCN 9 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN Wed, March 11 7 a.m. Packer and Durham ACCN Noon New York Life ACC Tournament Second Round

Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander,Allison Williams ESPN 2 p.m. New York Life ACC Tournament Second Round Wes Durham, Cory Alexander, Katie George ESPN 7 p.m. New York Life ACC Tournament Second Round

Sean McDonough, Dan Dakich,Katie George ESPN2 9 p.m. New York Life ACC Tournament Second Round Sean McDonough, Dan Dakich, Katie George ESPN2 11:30 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN Thu, March 12 7 a.m. Packer and Durham ACCN 12:30 p.m. New York Life ACC Tournament Quarterfinal #1 Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Allison Williams ESPN or ESPN2 2:30 p.m. New York Life ACC Tournament Quarterfinal #2 Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Allison Williams ESPN or ESPN2 7 p.m. New York Life ACC Tournament Quarterfinal #3 Sean McDonough, Dan Dakich, Katie George ESPN or ESPN2 9 p.m. New York Life ACC Tournament Quarterfinal #4 Sean McDonough, Dan Dakich, Katie George ESPN or ESPN2 11:30 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN Fri, March 13 7 a.m. Packer and Durham ACCN 6 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN 7 p.m. New York Life ACC Tournament Semifinal #1 Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Allison Williams ESPN or ESPN2 9 p.m. New York Life ACC Tournament Semifinal #2 Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Allison Williams ESPN or ESPN2 11:30 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN Sat, March 14 8 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN 8:30 p.m. New York Life ACC Tournament Final Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Allison Williams ESPN 10:30 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) is a new 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. Approximately 450 live contests including 40 regular-season football games, 150 men’s and women’s basketball games, and 200 other regular-season competitions and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports will be televised annually, plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, the ACCN and its digital platform, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), will feature 1,350 ACC events in its first year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T U-Verse, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.