LAFC-Inter Miami CF Nets Most-viewed MLS Season-opener on ESPN and ESPN Deportes since 2011 – Combined Viewership is Up 44 Percent

ESPN networks deliver 14 percent increase for 2020 Season-Opening MLS Doubleheader

LAFC-Inter Miami CF is ESPN Deportes’ most-viewed MLS regular season match

The 2020 MLS on ESPN season-opening doubleheader — Seattle Sounders-Chicago Fire and LAFC-Inter Miami CF – averaged 503,000 viewers across ESPN and ESPN Deportes, according to Nielsen, a combined 14 percent increase over the two season-opening games on both networks in 2019.

LAFC vs. Inter Miami FC:

The late game in ESPN’s week 1 MLS doubleheader – LAFC’s 1-0 victory over Inter Miami CF, the debut match for David Beckham’s new MLS franchise – averaged 653,000 viewers across ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The combined English and Spanish-language audience was up 44 percent compared to 2019’s opening week late game (453,000 viewers, LAFC vs. Sporting Kansas City). LAFC-Inter Miami FC is the most-viewed MLS opening match on the ESPN networks since 2011 (683,000 viewers, Seattle vs. LA Galaxy).

ESPN averaged 463,000 viewers, while ESPN Deportes delivered its most-viewed regular season MLS match with 189,000 viewers.

Top markets: Miami-Ft. Lauderdale (1.5), St. Louis (1.1), Portland, Ore. (0.8), Jacksonville, Fla. (0.7), Atlanta (0.6), Seattle-Tacoma (0.6), Buffalo (0.5), Washington, DC (0.5), Kansas City (0.5) and Los Angeles (0.5).

Seattle Sounders vs. Chicago Fire:

The early game in ESPN’s week 1 MLS doubleheader – Seattle’s 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Chicago – averaged 350,000 viewers.

ESPN averaged 311,000 viewers, while ESPN Deportes had an audience of 39,000 viewers.

Top markets: Seattle-Tacoma (1.9), Kansas City (0.8), Knoxville (0.8), Portland, Ore. (0.7), Columbus, Ohio (0.6), Chicago (0.5), Greenville, SC (0.5), Louisville (0.5), Atlanta (0.4) and Charlotte (0.4).

MLS on ESPN – Week 2:

The 25th season of MLS on ESPN continues this week with Portland Timbers vs. Nashville SC on Sunday, March 8, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman will provide English-language commentary, and Richard Mendez and Alex Pareja will call the match in Spanish.

MLS Live on ESPN+ Games for Week 2:

Date Time (ET) Event Sat, Mar 7 1:30 p.m. New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire 2 p.m. New York Red Bulls vs. Real Salt Lake 3 p.m. FC Dallas vs. Montreal Impact 5 p.m. Toronto FC vs. New York City FC 7 p.m. Atlanta United FC vs. FC Cincinnati 8 p.m. San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United FC 8:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo 9 p.m. Colorado Rapids vs. Orlando City SC 10 p.m. Seattle Sounders FC vs. Columbus Crew SC 10 p.m. LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Additional MLS Content on ESPN Platforms:

Banter with Taylor Twellman (Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET): Hosted by ESPN’s lead soccer analyst Taylor Twellman, the weekly digital show streams live on the ESPN App, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. It offers an insightful look at the week in American soccer with a mix of analysis and opinion, and interviews with players, managers, journalists and newsmakers in the sport from around the world. Episode 1.

