LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Dončić, and Zion Williamson Star in this Week’s NBA Slate Across ESPN and ABC

Top Two NBA Teams Faceoff in ESPN’s Friday Night Doubleheader

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC : Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors

NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC : Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers

espnW Highlights Women Who Currently Hold Coaching Positions in the NBA

This week’s ESPN and ABC NBA lineups consist of potential playoff and NBA Finals matchups.

Wednesday’s ESPN NBA doubleheader tips off at 7 p.m. in Milwaukee when Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks host the Indiana Pacers. Play-by-play commentator Dave Pasch is on the call with analyst Chauncey Billups and sideline reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. In the 9:30 p.m. nightcap, rookie sensation Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans visit 2019 Rookie of the Year Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks. Mark Jones is on the call with analyst Doris Burke and sideline reporter Israel Gutierrez.

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans return to ESPN in the first half of Friday’s doubleheader when they host Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. Ryan Ruocco, Doris Burke and Jorge Sedano will call the action from the sidelines. At 10:30 p.m., the league leading Milwaukee Bucks visit the Western Conference leading Los Angeles Lakers, featuring top MVP candidates Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James. Mike Breen will provide commentary with analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson and sideline reporter Lisa Salters.

NBA Countdown, ESPN and ABC’s longstanding NBA pregame show, will lead into Friday’s game coverage beginning at 7 p.m. with host Maria Taylor, analysts Paul Pierce and Jalen Rose, and NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC

Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris faces three-time NBA All Star and three-time NBA Champion Draymond Green, when the 76ers visit the Golden State Warriors in this week’s NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC. The ABC exclusive Sixers vs. Warriors matchup tips off at 8:30 p.m. with play-by-play commentator Mark Jones, analyst and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Hubie Brown and sideline reporter Israel Gutierrez. ESPN officiating expert, Steve Javie, will provide analysis from the NBA Replay Center in Secaucus, N.J.

The NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC pregame edition of The Jump will be courtside to preview the game beginning at 8 p.m. with host Rachel Nichols analyst Jalen Rose and six-time NBA Champion and analyst Scottie Pippen.

NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC

ESPN’s NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC features the compelling battle of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Lakers, starring LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and the LA Clippers, starring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, go head-to-head beginning at 3:30 p.m. The broadcast team of Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jones will be courtside to call the action with sideline reporter Lisa Salters. Steve Javie, will provide analysis from the NBA Replay Center.

NBA Countdown will lead pregame coverage from Staples Center beginning at 3 p.m. with Maria Taylor, Jalen Rose, Paul Pierce and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hoop Streams will be live on ESPN’s Twitter and YouTube platforms and the ESPN App beginning at 3 p.m. from the arena with host Cassidy Hubbarth, analyst Kendrick Perkins, and commentator Amin Elhassan.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Wed, Mar 4 7 p.m. Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks Dave Pasch, Chauncey Billups, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN, ESPN App 9:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Israel Gutierrez ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Mar 6 8 p.m. Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans Ryan Ruocco, Doris Burke, Jorge Sedano ESPN, ESPN App 10:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Mar 7 8:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors Mark Jones, Hubie Brown, Israel Gutierrez, Steve Javie ABC, ESPN App Sun, Mar 8 3:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at LA Clippers Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters, Steve Javie ABC, ESPN App

The daily edition of The Jump, ESPN’s hour-long daily NBA news and discussion show led by Rachel Nichols, airs Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., featuring, high-profile guests and analysts.

The weekly edition of Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital studio show focusing on culture and viral moments across basketball, will stream live Wednesday, March 4, at 6:30 p.m. with digital commentators Omar Raja, and Gary Striewski and social host Christine Williamson. The show will be available on Twitter, YouTube, and the ESPN App.

On Friday, March 6, espnW will feature a photo essay highlighting 10 women who currently hold assistant coaching positions in the NBA. From playing in the WNBA, to coaching college basketball, to working the sidelines for NBA teams, these women each bring unique experiences to the league. They all share commonalities: they love the game and know it better than most. Ahead of International Women’s Day on Sunday, these trailblazing women shared their stories.

NBA digital content is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com, including this week’s NBA Power Rankings.

All ESPN and ABC games are available to stream on the ESPN App.

-30-