PGA TOUR LIVE Coming Exclusively to ESPN+

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ launching in 2022; Nine-year deal through 2030

More than 4,000 hours of live coverage from 36 PGA TOUR tournaments each year

Includes on-demand replays of PGA TOUR events, original programs, speed round recaps and more

ESPN+ will be the exclusive, direct-to-consumer home of PGA TOUR LIVE as part of the PGA TOUR’s new, nine-year domestic rights agreement announced Monday. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will launch in 2022, delivering to golf fans more than 4,000 hours of live coverage from 36 tournaments a year, including a full four days of coverage at 28 events with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also feature on-demand replays of PGA TOUR events, original golf programs, edited speed round recaps and more.

The PGA TOUR’s digital streaming rights were negotiated concurrently with its linear and emerging technology offerings, creating a wide-ranging portfolio of domestic media rights for 2022 through 2030, including Comcast/NBA Sports Group and ViacomCBS, along with The Walt Disney Company’s ESPN+, the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN.

“We are looking forward to working with the PGA TOUR to bring current and future golf fans the next generation of TOUR coverage,” said Jimmy Pitaro, president, ESPN, and co-chairman, Disney Media Networks. “ESPN+ will offer golf fans unprecedented access and storytelling at an incredible value on the industry’s leading sports streaming platform.”

Rick Anderson, Chief Media Officer, PGA TOUR added, “The relationship with Disney and ESPN+ gives the TOUR the opportunity to expand and diversify audiences, and the TOUR and ESPN will work together to bring new and unique content to our fans. ESPN+ will provide a significant growth opportunity for PGA TOUR content through its digital reach, innovative platform and young and diverse audience.”

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will be available to ESPN+ subscribers as part of the base subscription, which is available through the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices, ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ at a discounted price.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions more than 130 tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 29 countries and territories (93 members are from outside the United States). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to 226 countries and territories in 23 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving. In 2019, tournaments across all Tours generated a record $204.3 million for local and national charitable organizations, bringing the all-time total to more than $3 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean ) , LinkedIn, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao and Douyin.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown quickly to 7.6 million subscribers in less than two years, offering fans thousands of live events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content.

Programming on ESPN+ includes exclusive UFC and Top Rank boxing events, thousands of college sports events (including football and basketball) from more than a dozen sports at 20 conferences, hundreds of MLB and NHL games, top domestic and international soccer (Serie A, MLS, FA Cup, Bundesliga – beginning in 2020, EFL Championship and Carabao Cup, Eredivisie), Grand Slam tennis, international and domestic rugby and cricket, exclusive ESPN+ Original series, acclaimed studio shows and the full library of ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 films.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) through the ESPN App, (on mobile and connected devices), ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ ­— all for just $12.99/month.

