SEC Network Televises More Than 60 Hours of Champ Week Programming Surrounding SEC Basketball Tournaments

After more than 370 regular season games in the men’s and women’s basketball schedule, SEC Network sends off the 2019-20 regular season with first round, second round and quarterfinal Southeastern Conference Tournament games airing on the network, accompanied with a live SEC Now desk on-site throughout each tournament. In addition, Marty & McGee will make its SEC Tournament debut in the Music City, joined by three days of The Paul Finebaum Show in Nashville.

Expansive SEC Tournament action on SEC Network

The first, second and quarterfinal rounds of the SEC Women’s Tournament will be televised on SEC Network. Analyst Tamika Catchings and play-by-play Eric Frede will team up to call the first round and afternoon games in the second round and quarterfinals; Carolyn Peck and Courtney Lyle will call evening games during the week, as well as the semifinals and championship game on ESPNU and ESPN2, respectively. Former Tennessee star Andraya Carter will serve as the sideline reporter for all 13 games of the women’s tournament.

The first and second rounds of the SEC Men’s Tournament, as well as the evening quarterfinals, will be televised on SEC Network. Karl Ravech and Mike Morgan will rotate afternoon duties through the quarterfinals, and Tom Hart will call the evening matchups. Analysts for the week are Jimmy Dykes, Andy Kennedy and Jon Sundvold.

Ravech will take on play-by-play duties for the semifinals and championship game, all on ESPN, joined by Dykes for the first semifinal and Dick Vitale on the call for the second semifinal and Sunday’s championship game. Alyssa Lang and Marty Smith will share sideline duties throughout the week on SEC Network and ESPN.

SEC Now cozies up courtside in Greenville and Nashville

SEC Now gets things started for SEC Network’s Champ Week coverage, as the set will be courtside at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. Analysts Andy Landers and Steffi Sorensen, as well as Bracketology expert Charlie Creme, will join host Alyssa Lang to provide pre-game, halftime and post-game insights throughout the week.

SEC Now will be courtside from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. for the SEC Men’s Tournament the following week. Host Dari Nowkhah and analysts Pat Bradley, Daymeon Fishback, Kennedy and Sundvold will provide pre- and post-game coverage on SEC Network throughout the tournament.

A two-hour SEC Now: Selection Special Presented by Principal is slated for Sunday, March 15 at 9 p.m. ET from SEC Network’s Charlotte studios. Peter Burns and Lang will be joined by analysts Bradley and Fishback to react to team watch parties and interviews from the SEC squads selected for postseason play. On the women’s side, SEC Now: Women’s Basketball Selection Special will be live at 9 p.m. on Monday, March 16 following the reveal of the bracket for the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship. Joining host Lang in studio to break down the women’s bracket will be Landers and Sorensen.

Marty & McGee mosey over to Music City for special studio shows

Marty Smith and Ryan McGee will have a special on-site edition of Marty & McGee at noon on Friday, March 13, leading into quarterfinal action from Nashville. In addition, the duo will still highlight the week that was on their weekly Saturday morning timeslot at 7 a.m. on SEC Network and ESPN Radio.

Call Paul goes country as Finebaum is live from Country Music Capital

The Paul Finebaum Show will be live courtside in Nashville, airing Wednesday-Friday from Bridgestone Arena on a combination of SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate and ESPN Radio.

Wednesday, March 11 3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – SEC Network and ESPN Radio

Thursday, March 12 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. – SEC Network Alternate and ESPN Radio 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – SEC Network and ESPN Radio

Friday, March 13 3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – SEC Network and ESPN Radio



SEC Network goes behind the scenes with SEC Inside

SEC Network will air two special SEC Tournament recaps to wrap up the action from the semifinals and finals in Greenville and Nashville. SEC Inside: SEC Women’s Tournament airs at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 and SEC Inside: SEC Men’s Tournament follows the next week at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.

Champ Week Presented by Principal – SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament

Date Time (ET) Event/Commentators Network Wed, Mar 4 11 a.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Andraya Carter SEC Network 1 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Andraya Carter SEC Network Thu, Mar 5 Noon SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Andraya Carter SEC Network 2 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Andraya Carter SEC Network 6 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter SEC Network 8 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter SEC Network Fri, Mar 6 Noon SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #1

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Andraya Carter SEC Network 2 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #2

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Andraya Carter SEC Network 6 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #3

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter SEC Network 8 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #4

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter SEC Network Sat, Mar 7 5 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal #1

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter ESPNU 7 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal #2

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter ESPNU Sun, Mar 8 2 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter ESPN2

Champ Week Presented by Principal – SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament