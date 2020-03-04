Second Annual GEICO High School Lacrosse Showcase Available on ESPNU and ESPN3, April 25 & 26

As part of ESPN’s ever-growing portfolio of high school sports, the second annual GEICO High School Lacrosse Showcase will be available on ESPNU and ESPN3, with all matchups available on the ESPN App. The six-game slate begins on Saturday, April 25, at 10:30 a.m. ET and closes on Sunday, April 26, at 5 p.m.

This year’s field consists of six of Inside Lacrosse’s Pre-season Top 25: No. 2 St. Anthony’s, No. 5 Chaminade, No. 11 Gonzaga, No. 14 Seton Hall, No. 17 Manhasset and No. 18 Darien. The event takes place at St. Anthony’s High School’s Cy Donnelly Field in South Huntington, N.Y., where each of the six participating teams will compete in two games each over the two days.

Date Time Game Network Sat, Apr 25 10:30 a.m. No. 11 Gonzaga (DC) vs. No. 5 Chaminade (NY) ESPNU 12:30 p.m. No. 18 Darien (CT) vs. No. 17 Manhasset (NY) ESPN3 2:30 p.m. No. 14 Seton Hall (NJ) vs. No. 2 St. Anthony’s (NY) ESPN3 Sun, Apr 26 1 p.m. No. 11 Gonzaga (DC) vs. No. 14 Seton Hall (NJ) ESPN3 3 p.m. No. 18 Darien (CT) vs. No. 5 Chaminade (NY) ESPN3 5 p.m. No. 17 Manhasset (NY) vs. No. 2 St. Anthony’s (NY) ESPNU

No. 2 St. Anthony’s (New York)

Ranked Players: ’20 No. 1 Brennan O’Neil (Duke), ’20 No. 14 Jake Nasso (Duke), ’20 No. 87 Jack Walshe (Virginia), ’21 No. 1 Andrew McAdorey (Duke), ’21 No. 50 John Maccarone, ’21 No. 63 Christopher Cappelman (Navy)

No. 5 Chaminade (New York)

Ranked Players: ’20 No. 15 James Ball (Yale), ’20 No. 72 Michael Lynch (Notre Dame), ’20 No. 81 Michael O’Connell (Maryland), ’20 84Brendan McCabe (Michigan), ’21 No. 49 Will Lynch (Notre Dame), ’21 No. 66 Machado Rodriguez (Yale)

No. 11 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C)

Ranked Player: ’21 No. 27 Michael Bath (Princeton)

No. 14 Seaton Hall Preparatory School (New Jersey)

Ranked Players: ’20 No. 16 Connell Kumar (Virginia), ’20 No. 28 Kyle Stephenson (Michigan), ’20 No. 72 Luke Blanc (UMass)

No. 17 Manhasset (New York)

Ranked Players: ’21 No. 15 Aidan Mulholland (Michigan), ’21 No. 98 Jake Tolentino (Georgetown)

No. 18 Darien (Connecticut)

Ranked Players: ’20 No. 56 Jackson Peters (Navy), ’21 No. 23 Andy Demopoulos (Johns Hopkins), ’21 No. 46 Holt Matheis (Georgetown)

Tickets and further event information are available at geicolax.com/showcase/.

Who’s Next:

For in-depth coverage of the GEICO High School Lacrosse Showcase, including highlights and exclusive behind the scenes content, follow @whosnexths on Twitter and Instagram.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverage are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.

GEICO has a national workforce of 40,000 associates. GEICO sales representatives throughout the country are licensed insurance agents in order to help guide customers through coverage decisions. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and/or purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile or by phone. Sales and service is also available at GEICO Local Offices.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

About Paragon Marketing Group

Paragon Marketing Group is a corporate consulting agency specializing in sports, entertainment and cause related sponsorships. Paragon owns and operates the GEICO High School Lacrosse Showcase and has collaborated with ESPN over the past 16 years to deliver over 600 live high school football, basketball, and lacrosse telecasts featuring many of the top teams and players in the nation. Paragon collaborates with ESPN on the following live properties:

GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff & Showcase

GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase

GEICO State Champions Bowl Series

GEICO High School Basketball Nationals

GEICO High School Lacrosse Showcase

|GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals

GEICO Baseball City Series

