Step Up to the Plate for ESPN’s MLB Strikeout Saturday

ESPN to Televise Four Classic 20-Strikeout Games in Eight-Hour Marathon

Historic Performances by Roger Clemens, Kerry Wood, Randy Johnson and Max Scherzer

ESPN is celebrating what was scheduled to be Major League Baseball’s opening weekend with a special content initiative called Strikeout Saturday on March 28. Strikeout Saturday is an eight-hour programming marathon featuring four of the six 20-strikeout games in MLB history airing in two-hour windows. The marathon begins at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN and will stream via the ESPN App.

Strikeout Saturday schedule and highlights:

12 p.m. ET : Roger Clemens fans 20 batters in his first of two career 20-strikeout performances. He became the first pitcher to record 20 strikeouts in a nine-inning game as the Boston Red Sox hosted the Seattle Mariners on April 29, 1986;

: Roger Clemens fans 20 batters in his first of two career 20-strikeout performances. He became the first pitcher to record 20 strikeouts in a nine-inning game as the Boston Red Sox hosted the Seattle Mariners on April 29, 1986; 2 p.m. ET : Kerry Wood leads the Chicago Cubs to victory while striking out 20 Houston Astros’ in a one-hit shutout at Wrigley Field on May 6, 1998;

: Kerry Wood leads the Chicago Cubs to victory while striking out 20 Houston Astros’ in a one-hit shutout at Wrigley Field on May 6, 1998; 4 p.m. ET : Arizona Diamondbacks’ Randy Johnson dominates the Cincinnati Reds lineup with a 20-strikeout performance in front of his home fans on May 8, 2001. Johnson received a no-decision in the contest;

: Arizona Diamondbacks’ Randy Johnson dominates the Cincinnati Reds lineup with a 20-strikeout performance in front of his home fans on May 8, 2001. Johnson received a no-decision in the contest; 6 p.m. ET: Max Scherzer struck out 20 Detroit Tigers’ on May 11, 2016 while leading the Washington Nationals to victory at Nationals Park.

In conjunction with the Strikeout Saturday programming initiative, ESPN is also resurfacing its classic 1997 This Is SportsCenter spot featuring Roger Clemens, who is printing letter “K’s” at the ESPN offices.

ESPN previously announced it is celebrating Opening Day on March 26 with an eight-hour Home Run Derby Classics marathon, beginning at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

-30-