Swish! ESPN Hoop Streams Digital NBA Show Resumes Friday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN Twitter and YouTube Platforms

ESPN today announced that its popular Hoop Streams NBA digital show resumes on Friday, March 20, at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN’s Twitter and YouTube platforms. New episodes of the show will air on Tuesdays and Fridays at 5 p.m. All shows will be available on the ESPN App upon conclusion of the live show.

ESPN host and reporter Cassidy Hubbarth hosts Hoop Streams with analyst and NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins and fellow analyst Amin Elhassan. The show will include reaction to pertinent news of the day as well as special guest appearances from NBA players and personnel.

Cassidy Hubbarth on the return of Hoop Streams:

“It’s hard to believe it’s only been a week since the NBA suspended the season. Through this disruption, there’s undoubtedly an urge to feel some normalcy. Our Hoop Streams crew has stayed connected and we want to give NBA fans who are missing the league, like we are, a distraction with some hoops content. While we don’t know when NBA games will be back, we do know we have more than enough news and NBA topics past, present and future, to talk about and we look forward to indulging in that distraction together.”

Hoop Streams generally serves as ESPN’s NBA on-site digital pregame show leading into marquee NBA live events.

