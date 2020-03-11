UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Lee vs. Oliveira in Brasilia, Brazil
• Main Event features Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira and Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns
UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Lee vs. Oliveira in Brasilia streams exclusively on ESPN+ this Saturday, March 14, at 8 p.m. ET from Nilson Nelson Gymnasium. The lightweight matchup will feature Kevin Lee (18-5) vs. Charles Oliveira (28-8, 1 NC) for UFC’s 37th event on Brazilian soil. UFC Live returns to ESPN2 on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET, providing fans with exclusive takes on the biggest news, stars and stories tailored to UFC Fight Night. In addition, every fight on the card will be available for individual fight-by-fight replay on ESPN+.
The main event will feature lightweight contenders No.8-ranked Kevin Lee and No. 13-ranked Charles Oliveira. Lee returns to the Octagon following a first-round knockout against Gregor Gillespie last November at UFC 244 in New York, ending a two-fight losing streak. Oliveira, who has 13 submission wins, the most in UFC history, seeks his seventh straight win, the latest, a knockout, came against Jared Gordon during UFC’s event in Sao Paulo this past November.
In a welterweight showdown, the co-main event features No. 5-ranked former two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Demian Maia (28-9) and No. 12-ranked Gilbert Burns (17-3). Maia looks for his first win in 2020 and fourth consecutive victory after securing wins against Ben Askren, Anthony Rocco Martin and Lyman Good in 2019. Burns, a three-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion, who has won six of his last seven fights, seeks his fifth consecutive win. Most recently, he beat Gunnar Nelson by unanimous decision last September during UFC’s event in Copenhagen.
UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Lee vs. Oliveira
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri, March 13
|4:30 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live: Fight Night Brasilia
|ESPN2
|Sat, March 14
|5 p.m.
|Prelims
|ESPN+, English and Spanish
|8 p.m.
|Main Card
|ESPN+, English and Spanish
|11 p.m.
|Post Show
|ESPN+
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|8:00 p.m.
|Main
|Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira
|Co-Main
|Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns
|Undercard
|Renato Moicano vs. Damir Hadzovic
|Undercard
|Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov
|Undercard
|Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi
|5:00 p.m.
|Feature
|Jussier Formiga vs. Brandon Moreno
|Undercard
|Amanda Ribas vs. Randa Markos
|Undercard
|Elizeu Dos Santos vs. Aleksei Kunchenko
|Undercard
|Rani Yahya vs. Enrique Barzola
|Undercard
|Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Maryna Moroz
|Undercard
|Bruno Silva vs. David Dvorak
|Undercard
|Veronica Macedo vs. Bea Malecki
