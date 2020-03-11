UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Lee vs. Oliveira in Brasilia, Brazil

Main Event features Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira and Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns

All fights live and exclusively on ESPN+ at 8 p.m.

Prelims beginning at 5m. ET; Pre- and Post Show exclusively on ESPN+

ESPN+ available on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices. To subscribe, visit com/ufc

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Lee vs. Oliveira in Brasilia streams exclusively on ESPN+ this Saturday, March 14, at 8 p.m. ET from Nilson Nelson Gymnasium. The lightweight matchup will feature Kevin Lee (18-5) vs. Charles Oliveira (28-8, 1 NC) for UFC’s 37th event on Brazilian soil. UFC Live returns to ESPN2 on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET, providing fans with exclusive takes on the biggest news, stars and stories tailored to UFC Fight Night. In addition, every fight on the card will be available for individual fight-by-fight replay on ESPN+.

The main event will feature lightweight contenders No.8-ranked Kevin Lee and No. 13-ranked Charles Oliveira. Lee returns to the Octagon following a first-round knockout against Gregor Gillespie last November at UFC 244 in New York, ending a two-fight losing streak. Oliveira, who has 13 submission wins, the most in UFC history, seeks his seventh straight win, the latest, a knockout, came against Jared Gordon during UFC’s event in Sao Paulo this past November.

In a welterweight showdown, the co-main event features No. 5-ranked former two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Demian Maia (28-9) and No. 12-ranked Gilbert Burns (17-3). Maia looks for his first win in 2020 and fourth consecutive victory after securing wins against Ben Askren, Anthony Rocco Martin and Lyman Good in 2019. Burns, a three-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion, who has won six of his last seven fights, seeks his fifth consecutive win. Most recently, he beat Gunnar Nelson by unanimous decision last September during UFC’s event in Copenhagen.

ESPN.com:

WATCH: Best of UFC on ESPN+

Social: @ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Lee vs. Oliveira

Programming (All times ET)

Fri, March 13 4:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. UFC Live: Fight Night Brasilia ESPN2 Sat, March 14 5 p.m. Prelims ESPN+, English and Spanish 8 p.m. Main Card ESPN+, English and Spanish 11 p.m. Post Show ESPN+

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

8:00 p.m. Main Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira Co-Main Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns Undercard Renato Moicano vs. Damir Hadzovic Undercard Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov Undercard Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi 5:00 p.m. Feature Jussier Formiga vs. Brandon Moreno Undercard Amanda Ribas vs. Randa Markos Undercard Elizeu Dos Santos vs. Aleksei Kunchenko Undercard Rani Yahya vs. Enrique Barzola Undercard Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Maryna Moroz Undercard Bruno Silva vs. David Dvorak Undercard Veronica Macedo vs. Bea Malecki

###