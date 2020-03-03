Videos: Lifelong New York Knicks Fan Spike Lee Joins ESPN’s First Take to Discuss Monday Night’s Incident at Madison Square Garden

On today’s edition of ESPN’s First Take, Academy Award winner and lifelong New York Knicks fan Spike Lee joined Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and host Molly Qerim Rose to address last night’s incident at Madison Square Garden.

Lee explained his side of the story, including whether or not he would return to a game this season and his reaction to the team’s initial statement.

Videos:

On the incident: bit.ly/38k00lF

On not returning to another Knicks game this season: bit.ly/3cvdPAO

On the team’s statement following the incident: bit.ly/2TE2E06

-30-

Contact: Michael Skarka at 860-766-1342 or [email protected]