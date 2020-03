When you Needed it Most. . .ESPN8: The Ocho Returns on ESPN2, Sunday, March 22

No, it’s not the eighth of August, or the eighth of anything or even August at all. That is the magic ESPN8: The Ocho. There is always a place for a full 24-hours of seldom seen sports so Sunday, March 22 on ESPN2 will be just that, a full day of exciting content from Ocho stunts past.

This will be the fourth edition of ESPN8: The Ocho since the initiative began in the summer of 2017, inspired by the 2004 hit movie “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” featuring Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller.

The line-up includes:

Stupid Robot Fighting League : Created in New Zealand by John Espin (Yes, that is his actual name.), Stupid Robot Fighting is a rather unique form of fighting that pits two life-sized hanging puppets controlled by an operator sitting behind each Stupid Robot.

2019 Jelle's Marble Runs : Races in which both participants and spectators are marbles.

Cherry Pit Spitting : The 46th Annual Cherry Pit-Spitting Competition is held each year in Eau Claire, Mich., with one goal for competitors—to spit the farthest cherry pit.

Sign Spinning : The 12th Annual World Sign Spinning Championship, held in Las Vegas, brought together AArrow Sign Spinners from more than 50 cities and a dozen countries to asses style, execution, and technical sign spinning ability.

2007 World Sport Stacking Championships : Sport stacking can be an individual or team sport where participants stack specially designed cups in predetermined sequences as fast as possible.

2019 Death Diving World Championship: An amateur diving sport performed from a 10m platform with separate competitions for Classic and Freestyle.

Cue that “palpable hue of anticipation” . . .

ESPN8: The Ocho Full Schedule of Events

Date Time (ET) Program Network Sun, Mar 22 Midnight Johnsonville ACL Cornhole Championships: 2020 Kickoff Battle ESPN8 2 a.m. World Axe Throwing League: 2019 World Championship ESPN8 4 a.m. U.S. Open Ultimate Championships ESPN8 6 a.m. 2019 Spikeball College Championship ESPN8 7 a.m. 2019 Las Vegas Highland Games ESPN8 7:30 a.m. Putt Putt Championships ESPN8 8 a.m. 2019 IDEAL Electricians National Championship ESPN8 9 a.m. E:60 as part of The Ocho ESPN8 9:30 a.m. 51st National Stone Skipping Competition ESPN8 10:30 a.m. 2007 World Sport Stacking Championships ESPN8 11:30 a.m. 2019 World Sign Spinning Championship ESPN8 Noon 2006 Krystal World Hamburger Eating Championship ESPN8 1 p.m. 2006 Johnsonville Brat Eating World Championship ESPN8 2 p.m. European TramDriver Championship ESPN8 3 p.m. 2019 Stupid Robot Fighting League ESPN8 3:30 p.m. 46th Annual Cherry Pit Spitting Championship ESPN8 4 p.m. Professional Arm Wrestling Championships ESPN8 4:30 p.m. 2019 Golden Tee World Championship ESPN8 5 p.m. 2018 Classic Tetris World Championship ESPN8 5:30 p.m. E:60 on ESPN8 Presented by Liberty Mutual ESPN8 6:30 p.m. America’s Dodgeball Continental Cup: USA vs. Canada ESPN8 7:30 p.m. 2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs ESPN8 8 p.m. Slippery Stairs: College Tour ESPN8 8:30 p.m. 2019 Death Diving World Championship ESPN8 9:30 p.m. Dodge Juggle 3 ESPN8 10:30 p.m. Moxie Games 3 ESPN8

