When you Needed it Most. . .ESPN8: The Ocho Returns on ESPN2, Sunday, March 22

No, it’s not the eighth of August, or the eighth of anything or even August at all. That is the magic ESPN8: The Ocho. There is always a place for a full 24-hours of seldom seen sports so Sunday, March 22 on ESPN2 will be just that, a full day of exciting content from Ocho stunts past.

This will be the fourth edition of ESPN8: The Ocho since the initiative began in the summer of 2017, inspired by the 2004 hit movie “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” featuring Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller.

The line-up includes:

  • Stupid Robot Fighting League: Created in New Zealand by John Espin (Yes, that is his actual name.), Stupid Robot Fighting is a rather unique form of fighting that pits two life-sized hanging puppets controlled by an operator sitting behind each Stupid Robot.
  • 2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs: Races in which both participants and spectators are marbles.
  • Cherry Pit Spitting: The 46th Annual Cherry Pit-Spitting Competition is held each year in Eau Claire, Mich., with one goal for competitors—to spit the farthest cherry pit.
  • Sign Spinning: The 12th Annual World Sign Spinning Championship, held in Las Vegas, brought together AArrow Sign Spinners from more than 50 cities and a dozen countries to asses style, execution, and technical sign spinning ability.
  • 2007 World Sport Stacking Championships: Sport stacking can be an individual or team sport where participants stack specially designed cups in predetermined sequences as fast as possible.
  • 2019 Death Diving World Championship: An amateur diving sport performed from a 10m platform with separate competitions for Classic and Freestyle.

Cue that “palpable hue of anticipation” . . .

ESPN8: The Ocho Full Schedule of Events

Date Time (ET) Program Network
Sun, Mar 22 Midnight Johnsonville ACL Cornhole Championships: 2020 Kickoff Battle ESPN8
  2 a.m. World Axe Throwing League: 2019 World Championship ESPN8
  4 a.m. U.S. Open Ultimate Championships ESPN8
  6 a.m. 2019 Spikeball College Championship ESPN8
  7 a.m. 2019 Las Vegas Highland Games ESPN8
  7:30 a.m. Putt Putt Championships ESPN8
  8 a.m. 2019 IDEAL Electricians National Championship ESPN8
  9 a.m. E:60 as part of The Ocho ESPN8
  9:30 a.m. 51st National Stone Skipping Competition ESPN8
  10:30 a.m. 2007 World Sport Stacking Championships ESPN8
  11:30 a.m. 2019 World Sign Spinning Championship ESPN8
  Noon 2006 Krystal World Hamburger Eating Championship ESPN8
  1 p.m. 2006 Johnsonville Brat Eating World Championship ESPN8
  2 p.m. European TramDriver Championship ESPN8
  3 p.m. 2019 Stupid Robot Fighting League ESPN8
  3:30 p.m. 46th Annual Cherry Pit Spitting Championship ESPN8
  4 p.m. Professional Arm Wrestling Championships ESPN8
  4:30 p.m. 2019 Golden Tee World Championship ESPN8
  5 p.m. 2018 Classic Tetris World Championship ESPN8
  5:30 p.m. E:60 on ESPN8 Presented by Liberty Mutual ESPN8
  6:30 p.m. America’s Dodgeball Continental Cup: USA vs. Canada ESPN8
  7:30 p.m. 2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs ESPN8
  8 p.m. Slippery Stairs: College Tour ESPN8
  8:30 p.m. 2019 Death Diving World Championship ESPN8
  9:30 p.m. Dodge Juggle 3 ESPN8
  10:30 p.m. Moxie Games 3 ESPN8

