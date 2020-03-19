Miscellaneous Sports
When you Needed it Most. . .ESPN8: The Ocho Returns on ESPN2, Sunday, March 22
No, it’s not the eighth of August, or the eighth of anything or even August at all. That is the magic ESPN8: The Ocho. There is always a place for a full 24-hours of seldom seen sports so Sunday, March 22 on ESPN2 will be just that, a full day of exciting content from Ocho stunts past.
This will be the fourth edition of ESPN8: The Ocho since the initiative began in the summer of 2017, inspired by the 2004 hit movie “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” featuring Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller.
The line-up includes:
- Stupid Robot Fighting League: Created in New Zealand by John Espin (Yes, that is his actual name.), Stupid Robot Fighting is a rather unique form of fighting that pits two life-sized hanging puppets controlled by an operator sitting behind each Stupid Robot.
- 2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs: Races in which both participants and spectators are marbles.
- Cherry Pit Spitting: The 46th Annual Cherry Pit-Spitting Competition is held each year in Eau Claire, Mich., with one goal for competitors—to spit the farthest cherry pit.
- Sign Spinning: The 12th Annual World Sign Spinning Championship, held in Las Vegas, brought together AArrow Sign Spinners from more than 50 cities and a dozen countries to asses style, execution, and technical sign spinning ability.
- 2007 World Sport Stacking Championships: Sport stacking can be an individual or team sport where participants stack specially designed cups in predetermined sequences as fast as possible.
- 2019 Death Diving World Championship: An amateur diving sport performed from a 10m platform with separate competitions for Classic and Freestyle.
Cue that “palpable hue of anticipation” . . .
ESPN8: The Ocho Full Schedule of Events
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Network
|Sun, Mar 22
|Midnight
|Johnsonville ACL Cornhole Championships: 2020 Kickoff Battle
|ESPN8
|2 a.m.
|World Axe Throwing League: 2019 World Championship
|ESPN8
|4 a.m.
|U.S. Open Ultimate Championships
|ESPN8
|6 a.m.
|2019 Spikeball College Championship
|ESPN8
|7 a.m.
|2019 Las Vegas Highland Games
|ESPN8
|7:30 a.m.
|Putt Putt Championships
|ESPN8
|8 a.m.
|2019 IDEAL Electricians National Championship
|ESPN8
|9 a.m.
|E:60 as part of The Ocho
|ESPN8
|9:30 a.m.
|51st National Stone Skipping Competition
|ESPN8
|10:30 a.m.
|2007 World Sport Stacking Championships
|ESPN8
|11:30 a.m.
|2019 World Sign Spinning Championship
|ESPN8
|Noon
|2006 Krystal World Hamburger Eating Championship
|ESPN8
|1 p.m.
|2006 Johnsonville Brat Eating World Championship
|ESPN8
|2 p.m.
|European TramDriver Championship
|ESPN8
|3 p.m.
|2019 Stupid Robot Fighting League
|ESPN8
|3:30 p.m.
|46th Annual Cherry Pit Spitting Championship
|ESPN8
|4 p.m.
|Professional Arm Wrestling Championships
|ESPN8
|4:30 p.m.
|2019 Golden Tee World Championship
|ESPN8
|5 p.m.
|2018 Classic Tetris World Championship
|ESPN8
|5:30 p.m.
|E:60 on ESPN8 Presented by Liberty Mutual
|ESPN8
|6:30 p.m.
|America’s Dodgeball Continental Cup: USA vs. Canada
|ESPN8
|7:30 p.m.
|2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs
|ESPN8
|8 p.m.
|Slippery Stairs: College Tour
|ESPN8
|8:30 p.m.
|2019 Death Diving World Championship
|ESPN8
|9:30 p.m.
|Dodge Juggle 3
|ESPN8
|10:30 p.m.
|Moxie Games 3
|ESPN8
-30-