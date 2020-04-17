ACC Network School Takeovers Presented by Bojangles Continue April 20-27

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, continues it a second week of ACC Network School Takeovers Presented by Bojangles Monday, April 20.

North Carolina will kick off Week 2 on April 20, followed by NC State (April 21), Notre Dame (April 22), Pitt (April 23), Syracuse (April 24), Virginia (April 25), Virginia Tech (April 26) and Wake Forest (April 27).

ACC Network School Takeovers highlights each ACC institution with a full 24 hours of original content, classic games and memorable performances, including select NCAA Championships from baseball, lacrosse, soccer and softball, ACC Championships, bowl games and more. Institution-specific programming schedules for Week 2 will be announced soon.

ACC Network School Takeovers follows ACCN’s eight-day 2019-20 basketball season marathon (April 5-12), the best of the ACC’s fall, winter and spring sports (March 30-April 3) and the 2019 ACC football season in review (March 16-29).

2020 ACC Network School Takeover Week 2 Schedule

April 20: North Carolina

April 21: NC State

April 22: Notre Dame

April 23: Pitt

April 24: Syracuse

April 25: Virginia

April 26: Virginia Tech

April 27: Wake Forest

*Dates subject to change

