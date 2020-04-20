Baseball Hall-of-Famer Edgar Martinez, World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez Join ESPN’s BBTN Live Ahead of “The Double” Game on MLB Encore Tuesdays

Baseball Hall-of-Famer Edgar Martinez and World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez will join ESPN’s BBTN Live digital show on Tuesday, April 21, from 6:30-7 p.m. ET alongside host Clinton Yates and analyst Tim Kurkjian. The team will preview ESPN’s MLB Encore Tuesdays telecast at 7 p.m., that this week features “The Double” game from the 1995 ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners.

In the bottom of the 11th inning in the pivotal Game 5 at the Kingdome, Martinez hit a double off Jack McDowell that scored fellow Baseball Hall-of-Famer Ken Griffey, Jr. from first base and Joey Cora from third base, giving the Mariners a 3-2 series win. Rodriguez, a current ESPN Sunday Night Baseball analyst, was a Mariners rookie during the season and was in the on-deck circle as Martinez hit “The Double.”

BBTN Live airs on the ESPN App and ESPN’s Twitter and YouTube platforms. MLB Encore Tuesdays is also available to stream each week on the ESPN App.

Additionally, Rodriguez will join ESPN MLB play-by-play voice Jon “Boog” Sciambi on ESPN’s Instagram Live during the 11th inning of the MLB Encore Tuesdays telecast to watch the action and interact with fans in real time.

-30-