Classic NFL Draft Re-Airs, SportsCenter Specials and More Highlight ESPN’s 2020 NFL Draft Week Coverage

Round 1 Encore Presentations from Four Classic NFL Drafts to Air on ESPN2 Starting Monday

In addition to the live multi-network presentation of the 2020 NFL Draft, April 23-25 (ABC, ESPN and NFL Network, ESPN Deportes), ESPN will feature a variety of special NFL and NFL Draft-themed programming throughout the week, including first round re-airs of classic NFL Drafts, SportsCenter specials, NFL Draft Countdown shows and more, beginning Monday, April 20.

Classic NFL Draft Round 1 Re-Airs:

Monday through Thursday (Apr 20-23), ESPN2 will re-air the first round from four classic NFL Drafts of the past – 1989, 2005, 2014 and 2017. These drafts feature some of the biggest stars in the game, including Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, defending Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers. The schedule, including three nights of primetime telecasts:

1989 NFL Draft (Mon, 8 p.m.) – Troy Aikman, Barry Sanders, Deion Sanders, Derrick Thomas and Steve Atwater;

2017 NFL Draft (Tues, 8 p.m.) – Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Deshaun Watson, Mitchell Trubisky, Miles Garrett, Jamal Adams and T.J. Watt;

2014 NFL Draft (Wed, 8 p.m.) – Jadeveon Clowney, Odell Beckham Jr, Aaron Donald, Khalil Mack, Johnny Manziel and Teddy Bridgewater; and

2005 NFL Draft (Thurs, 10 a.m.) – Aaron Rodgers, Alex Smith, Adam "PacMan" Jones, DeMarcus Ware, Shawn Merriman and Roddy White.

ESPN will also present encore presentations of the 2020 NFL Draft (see schedule below).

Monday Night Football Classic – 2005 Colts at Patriots (ESPN, Monday at 8:30 p.m.):

This week’s Monday Night Football Classic re-air features Peyton Manning’s first road win against Tom Brady and the Patriots from November 7, 2005. Manning threw three touchdown passes in a 40-21 victory for the Colts, having previously been 0-7 in Foxborough. From the final season of ABC’s MNF, Al Michaels and John Madden call the game.

NFL Draft Specials:

ESPN’s lineup of NFL Draft week specials includes SportsCenter Special: NFL Draft Buzz (Mon, 3:30 p.m.), SportsCenter Special: NFL Nation Mock Draft (Tues, 3:30 p.m.) and a pair of NFL Matchup prime-time shows on ESPN2 (Mon and Tues).

2020 NFL Draft (April 23-25):

For the first time, ESPN and NFL Network will combine to offer a joint presentation of all seven rounds of the NFL Draft. ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio will provide live coverage, distinct to each network. The 2020 NFL Draft and live TV presentation will also serve as a three-day virtual fundraiser, spearheaded by the National Football League, to benefit six charities that are battling the spread of COVID-19 and delivering relief to millions in need. Schedule:

Thurs, April 23 (8-11:30 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Rd 1 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Fri, April 24 (7-11:30 p.m.): NFL Draft, Rds 2 and 3 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Sat, April 25 (12-7 p.m.): NFL Draft, Rds 4–7 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

ESPN’s NFL Draft Week Programming:

Date Time (ET) Program Platform(s) Mon, Apr 20 2 p.m. NFL Live ESPN 3:30 p.m. SportsCenter Special: NFL Draft Buzz ESPN 7 p.m. Peyton’s Places: The Art of the Quarterback ESPN 7:30 p.m. Peyton’s Places: Peyton’s Favorite Players ESPN 7:30 p.m. NFL Matchup: Draft Special (Episode 1) ESPN2 8 p.m. Peyton’s Places: Tom Brady ESPN 8 p.m. 1989 NFL Draft: Round 1 ESPN2 8:30 p.m. Monday Night Football Classics: 2005 Colts vs. Patriots ESPN Tue, Apr 21 2 p.m. NFL Live ESPN 3:30 p.m. SportsCenter Special: NFL Nation Mock Draft ESPN 7 p.m. NFL Matchup: Draft Special (Episode 2) ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Peyton’s Places: The Draft ESPN2 8 p.m. 2017 NFL Draft: Round 1 ESPN2 Wed, Apr 22 2 p.m. NFL Live ESPN 8 p.m. 2014 NFL Draft: Round 1 ESPN2 Thu, Apr 23 10 a.m. 2005 NFL Draft: Round 1 ESPN2 3 p.m. NFL Live Presented by EGO ESPN 5 p.m. College GameDay ESPN 7 p.m. NFL Draft Countdown ESPN Fri, Apr 24 2:30 a.m. 2020 NFL Draft (Round 1 encore) ESPN 3 p.m. NFL Live ESPN 3:30 p.m. 2020 NFL Draft (Round 1 encore) ESPN2 5 p.m. College GameDay ESPN 6 p.m. NFL Draft Countdown ESPN Sat, Apr 25 2:30 a.m. 2020 NFL Draft (Rounds 2-3 encore) ESPN 7 a.m. 2020 NFL Draft (Rounds 2-3 encore) ESPN2 11 a.m. College GameDay ESPN Sun, Apr 26 1 a.m. 2020 NFL Draft (Rounds 4-7 encore) ESPN Mon, Apr 27 3:30 p.m. SportsCenter Special: Draft Grades ESPN

NFL Draft Content on ESPN+:

ESPN+ offers an expansive library of NFL content available to binge on the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service. Highlights include:

Detail – Legendary Alabama football head coach Nick Saban breaks down former SEC quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama) and Joe Burrow (LSU), projected top-10 picks in the Draft by Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay.

– Legendary Alabama football head coach Nick Saban breaks down former SEC quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama) and Joe Burrow (LSU), projected top-10 picks in the Draft by Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay. Peyton’s Places – The 30-episode original series features legendary quarterback Peyton Manning discussing the 100-year history of the NFL through conversations with former players, coaches and other key figures.

Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) through the ESPN App, (on mobile and connected devices), ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ — all for just $12.99/month.

ESPN.com:

ESPN.com will provide wall-to-wall coverage of the NFL Draft through Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay and other signature ESPN voices. Highlights:

All 32 NFL Nation team reporters will participate in a mock draft (and SportsCenter Special on television) in addition to providing the latest news and analysis during the draft

Pros and cons of every first-round draft — along with written analysis of more than 200 draft prospects

Draft class pages for every team. Fans can track every draft selection with real-time data via ESPN.com’s DraftCast, which features analysis of all 255 selections

ESPN+ premium content will include Kiper’s top 300 rankings and McShay’s top 300 rankings (April 22), as well as Kiper’s post-Draft grades and McShay’s best picks for all 32 teams after the final round on April 25

NFL Nation reporters will dig into post-draft questions for every team (April 27), and Kiper will discuss his instant impact first-round picks (April 28). On May 4, ESPN.com will unveil its post-draft Power Rankings.

The Undefeated:

The Undefeated previews NFL Draft with content built around the critically acclaimed “Year of the Black QB” series, and the site’s HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) vertical. Highlights:

The effect of “Year of the Black QB” — Following the greatest season in league history for black quarterbacks, will the next wave of African American QBs benefit from the realities of the new NFL? A spin forward focusing on the pro potential of Jalen Hurts. (Writer: Jason Reid / Monday, April 20)

/ Monday, April 20) Steve “Air” McNair was drafted No. 3 overall in 1995 out of Alcorn State University, a historically black college in Mississippi. The Undefeated examines all the HBCU Draft picks in the intervening 25 years by position and by round. Some 142 players have been drafted over that period, but the numbers are steadily declining.(Writer: Justin Tinsley / Tuesday, April 21)

/ Tuesday, April 21) HBCU:How are prospects preparing mentally and physically for their shot at the NFL with limited access to training facilities? (Writer: David Steele / Tuesday, April 21).

Maria Taylor Instagram Series:

Maria Taylor, who will co-host ABC’s NFL Draft coverage, continues her special Instagram series interviewing NFL Draft prospects and signature college football personalities. Leading into the NFL Draft, Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah (April 17) and Utah State’s Jordan Love (April 20) are set to join Taylor. In April, Ohio State’s Chase Young, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons and Tee Higgins, Georgia’s D’Andre Swift, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban have all been guests. Interviews begin around noon ET.

Custom Marvel Comic Book Covers and Promo:

ESPN and Marvel Entertainment have partnered around this year’s Draft, designing custom comic book covers depicting five NFL draft prospects and featuring Marvel themes in an NFL Draft Promo.

Each custom comic book cover pays homage to an original Marvel Comics cover and features the following NFL Draft prospects:

Derrick Brown (Auburn)

D’Andre Swift (Georgia)

Isaiah Simmons (Clemson)

Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma)

Kyle Dugger (Lenoir-Rhyne)

Hurts’ Thor-themed cover was unveiled on Tuesday, April 14, and Swift on Thursday, April 16. The remaining covers set to be released leading into the NFL Draft, while the promo has begun airing on Disney Networks.

ESPNU:

ESPNU will re-air more than 20 college football games featuring NFL Draft prospects throughout the week and leading into the NFL Draft. Additionally, there will be multiple re-airs of Reese’s Senior Bowl practices from January.

