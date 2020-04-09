College Hockey’s Hobey Baker and Richter Award Winners to be Revealed on SportsCenter

Honors Announced Saturday, April 11, by ESPN’s College Hockey Play-by-Play Voice John Buccigross

Humanitarian Award Winner and ACHA All-American Teams Recognized

ESPNU Airs Encore Presentation of 2019 Frozen Four

College hockey’s Hobey Baker Award winner, the sport’s most prestigious honor, will be revealed and interviewed on SportsCenter (April 11 at 11 p.m. ET) as ESPN and John Buccigross highlight the 2019-20 season on the sport’s scheduled Frozen Four Championship Saturday. Buccigross, who calls the Frozen Four for ESPN, will also announce the Mike Richter Award winner and acknowledge the Humanitarian Award and AHCA All Americans during the show.

The SportsCenter announcement will follow ESPNU’s encore presentation of the 2019 Frozen Four, as the network will air all three games from last year’s event in Buffalo, NY. Providence vs. Minnesota-Duluth (4 p.m.) and Denver vs. Massachusetts (6 p.m.) lead into the Championship Game: Massachusetts vs. Minnesota Duluth (8 p.m.).

Hobey Baker and Mike Richter Award Finalists

The Hobey Baker Award is presented to the college hockey player that demonstrates outstanding skill on the ice and character in all walks of life. The Richter Award is the given to the most-outstanding goalie in Division I, while the Humanitarian recognizes character, scholarship and giving oneself to the community.

Hobey Baker Award Finalists:

Jordan Kawaguchi (North Dakota)

Scott Perunovich (Minnesota Duluth)

Jeremy Swayman (Maine).

Richter Award Finalists

Matthew Galajda (Cornell)

Spencer Knight (Boston College)

Strauss Mann (Michigan)

Dryden McKay (Minnesota State)

Jeremy Swayman (Maine)

Humanitarian Award Finalists

Devin Brosseau (Clarkson)

Cal Burke (Notre Dame)

Amanda Conger (St. Anselm)

Dakota Keene (UMass-Boston)

Delaney Wolf (St. Mary’s)

