Detail: 1998 Chicago Bulls Premiering Sunday Exclusively on ESPN+

Detail: 1998 Chicago Bulls, a new historical edition of the ground-breaking sports analysis series created by the late Kobe Bryant, will premiere exclusively on ESPN+ this Sunday in conjunction with the debut of The Last Dance on ESPN. Analyzing key games during Chicago’s run to their sixth NBA Finals championship, Detail: 1998 Chicago Bulls will be hosted by three important members of the team – Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr and head coach Phil Jackson – providing unique insights into the strategies that made their Bulls one of the greatest teams in sports history.

Produced by Granity Studios and ESPN+, Detail: 1998 Chicago Bulls will debut one episode every Sunday night from April 19 through May 17, following a similar schedule for The Last Dance, the highly anticipated documentary series premiering in the U.S. this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The first episode of Detail: 1998 Chicago Bulls will feature Jackson breaking down Game 3 of the 1998 NBA Finals in which the Bulls trounced the Utah Jazz in Chicago 96-54 to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Jackson will highlight the critical moments in that game and explain how the “triangle offense” helped drive the Bulls to unprecedented success.

Subsequent episodes of the series will include Rodman analyzing Chicago’s 111-105 regular season win over Dallas on December 29, 1997, during which the Mavericks’ Bubba Wells committed six intentional fouls in three minutes against Rodman in an attempt to rattle the notoriously bad free-throw shooter. Rodman will share how and why Dallas’ strategy backfired, as he went 9 for 12 from the foul line and collected 27 rebounds to complement Michael Jordan’s 41 points.

Kerr will host an episode to break down Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals, which the Bulls’ won 93-88 at Utah to tie the series 1-1, and Jackson will analyze the deciding Game 6, a tight 87-86 Bulls win that earned Chicago its sixth title and second three-peat championship in eight years.

Detail: 1998 Chicago Bulls adds to an unparalleled lineup of hosts that includes two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning analyzing NFL quarterbacks, former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier breaking down top UFC fighters, 11-time women’s college basketball national championship head coach Geno Auriemma, and six-time national champion head coach Nick Saban breaking down college football strategies and concepts from both sides of the ball.

Detail also includes NBA and college basketball episodes hosted by NBA legend Bryant, the creator of the Detail series and founder of Granity Studios, who was posthumously elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this month.

“Since the start we’ve been eager to expand Kobe’s concept for Detail across multiple sports with world-class athletes and coaches who bring their own style and unique insights to the game,” said Brian Lockhart, vice president and executive producer, Original Content, ESPN+. “We’ve done that recently by adding coaching legends Nick Saban and Geno Auriemma to the series. This historical edition of Detail, with the players and their coach showing us how they set a new standard for their sport, is something special that we’re really looking forward to sharing with fans on ESPN+.”

All 50+ episodes of Detail are available to stream exclusively on ESPN+.

