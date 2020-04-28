ESPN Airs Television’s Most-Watched Programming among Multiple Key Demos between April 23-26

ESPN’s Presentation of NFL Draft and “The Last Dance” Top the Charts Among Men 18-34, Women 25-34 and Persons 18-49

Among All Programming, ESPN Networks Air 10 Most-Watched Programs for Men 18-34 During the Time Period

NFL Draft is Most-Watched Program Among Multiple Key Female Demos

ESPN was the destination for key demos across all television (both broadcast and cable) from Thursday through Sunday, April 23-26, as the network’s presentation of the NFL Draft and Episodes 3 & 4 of the “The Last Dance” documentary series on Michael Jordan’s final championship season with the Chicago Bulls delivered the four most-watched programs among Men 18-34 and Persons 18-49 and the two most-watched for Women 25-34. Expanding the most-watched list in the same four-day time period, ESPN’s networks accounted for the 10 most-watched programs/events in the same Men 18-34 demo and five most-watched in the persons 18-49. Focusing back in on the NFL Draft, the network’s first round presentation was the most-watched among multiple key female demos.

NFL Draft and “The Last Dance” Buoy ESPN to Top Among Key Demos

The four most-watched telecasts in both Men 18-34 and persons 18-49 mimic each other, as ESPN’s telecast of the NFL Draft Round 1 (April 23) came in atop both demos lists. “The Last Dance” Episode 3 (Sunday, April 26) and “The Last Dance” Episode 4 (Sunday, April 26) and ESPN’s presentation of the NFL Draft Rounds 2 and 3 (Friday, April 25) round out, in that order, the most-watched programs in both demos during this time period.

Completing the top 10 most-watched programs among Men 18-34 were ABC’s presentation of the NFL Draft – Round 1 and ESPN’s telecast of the NFL Draft Rounds 4 through 7 (Saturday, April 25) and multiple editions of SportsCenter. ABC’s telecast of NFL Draft Round 1 was also fifth most-watched program for persons 18-49. A full list is below

NFL Draft and Last Dance Drive ESPN to Lead in Women Demos

ESPN’s NFL Draft Round 1 and “The Last Dance” – Episode 3 were the two most-watched among Women 25-34, while The Last Dance Episode 4 was the fourth most-watched in the same demo during this four-day time period.. Focusing on the first round of the NFL Draft, ESPN’s production of the first round was the most-watched program among Women 18-49, 18-34, Women 18-24 and female teens between April 23-26.

Demo Success Adds Another Layer of Success to Overall Viewership

ESPN’s success among key demos adds to the overall record-breaking viewership marks for the NFL Draft and standard-setting viewership of The Last Dance. Across all networks, including NFL Network, the NFL Draft reached more than 55 million viewers and averaged 8.4 million viewers each of the three days. “The Last Dance” averaged 5.9 million viewers this past weekend and is averaging six million viewers through the first four episodes.

Most-Watched Programs Broadcast and Cable – Persons 18-49

Rank Date Program Time (ET) Viewership Network 1 Thu, April 23 NFL Draft – Round 1 8 p.m. 4,184,000 ESPN 2 Sun, April 26 “The Last Dance” – Episode 3 9 p.m. 2,938,000 ESPN 3 Sun, April 26 “The Last Dance” – Episode 4 10 pm. 2,722,000 ESPN 4 Fri, April 24 NFL Draft – Rounds 2 and 3 7 p.m. 1,962,000 ESPN 5 Thu, April 23 NFL Draft – Round 1 8 p.m. 1,857,000 ABC

Date Range: Thursday, April 23 to Sunday, April 26

Most-Watched Programs Broadcast and Cable – Men 18-34

Rank Date Program Time (ET) Viewership Network 1 Thu, April 23 NFL Draft – Round 1 8 p.m. 1,339,536 ESPN 2 Sun, April 26 “The Last Dance” – Episode 3 9 p.m. 902,599 ESPN 3 Sun, April 26 “The Last Dance” – Episode 4 10 pm. 876,060 ESPN 4 Fri, April 24 NFL Draft – Rounds 2 and 3 7 p.m. 627,490 ESPN 5 Thu, April 23 SportsCenter Special 7 p.m. 445,927 ESPN 6 Thu, April 23 NFL Draft – Round 1 8 p.m. 372,980 ABC 7 Thu, April 23 SportsCenter with SVP Midnight 301,387 ESPN 8 Sat, April 25 NFL Draft – Rounds 4-7 Noon 267,337 ESPN 9 Sun, April 26 SportsCenter 11 p.m. 254,234 ESPN 10 Fri, April 24 SportsCenter Midnight 221,658 ESPN

Date Range: Thursday, April 23 to Sunday, April 26

-30-

Media contact: Derek Volner at 860-384-9986; [email protected] and @DerekVolner