ESPN and ABC to Re-Air Classic NBA Games Featuring the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees

BasketballNBA

ESPN and ABC to Re-Air Classic NBA Games Featuring the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees

Shakeemah Simmons-Winter 3 hours ago

In celebration of the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class, ESPN and ABC will re-air classic NBA games this weekend starring five-time NBA Champion and eighteen-time NBA All Star Kobe Bryant, five-time NBA Champion and fifteen-time NBA All Star Tim Duncan, and 2008 NBA Champion and fifteen-time NBA All Star Kevin Garnett.

The marathon begins today at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN, with Bryant’s final NBA game, scoring 60 points against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center to close out his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. The lineup also includes games from the 2008 and 2010 NBA Finals featuring both Bryant and Garnett in the infamous Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics rivalry, and Duncan’s dominating performance in Game 6 of the 2003 NBA Finals.

Full Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Description Network(s)
Sat, Apr. 4 1 p.m. Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant closes out his 20-year NBA career in Staples Center scoring 60 points against the Jazz ESPN, ESPN App
2 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics 2008 NBA Finals Game 6

Kevin Garnett leads the Celtics to Finals victory over Kobe Bryant and Lakers

 ABC, ESPN App
3:30 p.m. New Jersey Nets at San Antonio 2003 NBA Finals Game 6

Duncan goes for 21-20-10-8 in arguably the best game of his career as the Spurs defeat the Nets

 ESPN, ESPN App
  6 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics 2008 NBA Finals Game 6 ESPN, ESPN App
  8:30 p.m. Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers 2010 NBA Finals Game 7 Kobe Bryant and Lakers outlast Kevin Garnett and Celtics for the title and Kobe’s second Finals MVP ESPN, ESPN App
Sun, Apr. 5 3 p.m. Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers 2010 NBA Finals Game 7 ABC, ESPN App

-30-

Tags

Shakeemah Simmons-Winter

I am a senior publicist for men’s pro sports, working predominantly with the NBA and FIBA properties. I’m a Jersey City, NJ native, so I cheer for all New York sports and athletes, win or lose. I began my sports career as a small forward for JCPS #9’s elementary basketball team, and then years later gave up my hoop dreams (sort of) to work as the Public Relations Coordinator for the New York Knicks. Prior to working in sports, I briefly worked as an intern turned production assistant for the Wendy Williams Show. I earned a B.A. in Communications from Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, where I met my husband Matthew, and later attended New York University to earn a M.S. in Public Relations and Corporate Communications. I am excited to continue my sports journey with some of the most knowledgeable professionals in the sports industry.
Close