ESPN and ABC to Re-Air Classic NBA Games Featuring the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees

In celebration of the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class, ESPN and ABC will re-air classic NBA games this weekend starring five-time NBA Champion and eighteen-time NBA All Star Kobe Bryant, five-time NBA Champion and fifteen-time NBA All Star Tim Duncan, and 2008 NBA Champion and fifteen-time NBA All Star Kevin Garnett.

The marathon begins today at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN, with Bryant’s final NBA game, scoring 60 points against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center to close out his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. The lineup also includes games from the 2008 and 2010 NBA Finals featuring both Bryant and Garnett in the infamous Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics rivalry, and Duncan’s dominating performance in Game 6 of the 2003 NBA Finals.

Full Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Description Network(s) Sat, Apr. 4 1 p.m. Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant closes out his 20-year NBA career in Staples Center scoring 60 points against the Jazz ESPN, ESPN App 2 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics 2008 NBA Finals Game 6 Kevin Garnett leads the Celtics to Finals victory over Kobe Bryant and Lakers ABC, ESPN App 3:30 p.m. New Jersey Nets at San Antonio 2003 NBA Finals Game 6 Duncan goes for 21-20-10-8 in arguably the best game of his career as the Spurs defeat the Nets ESPN, ESPN App 6 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics 2008 NBA Finals Game 6 ESPN, ESPN App 8:30 p.m. Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers 2010 NBA Finals Game 7 Kobe Bryant and Lakers outlast Kevin Garnett and Celtics for the title and Kobe’s second Finals MVP ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Apr. 5 3 p.m. Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers 2010 NBA Finals Game 7 ABC, ESPN App

-30-