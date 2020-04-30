Miscellaneous
ESPN and ESPN2 Programming for Friday, May 1
Subject to Change
Times Listed are Eastern
|8AM | GET UP! LIVE
|6 AM | **GOLIC & WINGO LIVE (ALSO ON ESPNEWS)
|10AM | FIRST TAKE LIVE
|10 AM | GET UP! ENCORE
|12 PM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
|12 PM | FIRST TAKE ENCORE
|2 PM | NFL LIVE LIVE
|2 PM | SPORTSCENTER ENCORE
|3 PM | NBA: THE JUMP SAME DAY
|4 PM | FIRST TAKE ENCORE
|3:30 PM | NFL LIVE ENCORE
|6 – 11 PM | 2019 WORLD SERIES OF POKER ENCORE
|4:30 PM | NBA: THE JUMP ENCORE
|11 PM | 2020 NFL DRAFT ROUNDS 4-7 ENCORE
|5 PM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
|7:30 PM | E60: ALEX SMITH – PROJECT 11
(“Project 11” documents Smith’s riveting story, from lightly recruited high school quarterback to battle-tested former No. 1 draft pick fighting his way back from an injury that almost cost him everything.)
|8:30 PM | DISNEY SPORTS FILM: SECRETARIAT
(Witness the spectacular journey of an incredible horse named Secretariat and the moving story of his unlikely owner, a housewife who risked everything to make him a champion.)
|10:45 PM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
** ESPNEWS will simulcast ESPN Radio programs Golic & Wingo (6-10 a.m.), Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (10 a.m.-1 p..m.), First Take, Your Take (1-3 p.m.) and The Will Cain Show (3-6 p.m.).