ESPN and ESPN2 Programming for Friday, May 1

Miscellaneous

Teri Couch 7 hours ago

 Subject to Change
Times Listed are Eastern

 8AM | GET UP!  LIVE 6 AM | **GOLIC & WINGO  LIVE   (ALSO ON ESPNEWS)
10AM | FIRST TAKE  LIVE 10 AM | GET UP!  ENCORE
12 PM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE 12 PM | FIRST TAKE  ENCORE
2 PM | NFL LIVE  LIVE 2 PM | SPORTSCENTER  ENCORE
3 PM | NBA: THE JUMP  SAME DAY 4 PM | FIRST TAKE  ENCORE
3:30 PM | NFL LIVE  ENCORE 6 – 11 PM | 2019 WORLD SERIES OF POKER  ENCORE
4:30 PM | NBA: THE JUMP  ENCORE 11 PM | 2020 NFL DRAFT ROUNDS 4-7  ENCORE
5 PM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE
7:30 PM | E60: ALEX SMITH – PROJECT 11
(“Project 11” documents Smith’s riveting story, from lightly recruited high school quarterback to battle-tested former No. 1 draft pick fighting his way back from an injury that almost cost him everything.)
8:30 PM | DISNEY SPORTS FILM: SECRETARIAT
(Witness the spectacular journey of an incredible horse named Secretariat and the moving story of his unlikely owner, a housewife who risked everything to make him a champion.)
10:45 PM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE

** ESPNEWS will simulcast ESPN Radio programs Golic & Wingo (6-10 a.m.), Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (10 a.m.-1 p..m.), First Take, Your Take (1-3 p.m.) and The Will Cain Show (3-6 p.m.).

