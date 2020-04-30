ESPN and the NFL Extend Weekly Monday Night Football Classics through June 1

Photos via ESPN Images

Five Additional Weeks of Classic MNF Game Re-Airs on ESPN Kick Off with 2012 Packers-Seahawks “Fail Mary” Game

Additional Games Feature Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Other Top Players

ESPN has been re-airing iconic Monday Night Football games from the past 15 years every Monday night at 8 p.m. ET since March 30, and the schedule will continue with five more games, May 4 – June 1. These games reflect efforts by ESPN and the NFL to deliver fans some of their favorite sports moments as a small but welcomed distraction in the middle of a difficult and unprecedented time. The Monday Night Football Classics series showcases legendary National Football League players and current stars, popular franchises and a handful of the most memorable games in the 50-year history of sports television’s signature series. The games also include inventory to support COVID-19 relief-focused organizations.

The updated schedule starts Monday, May 4, with the infamous “Fail Mary” game from September 2012 when the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Green Bay Packers on a controversial 24-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the game. Other upcoming matchups include a late-game comeback in 2009 from Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to defeat the Buffalo Bills (May 11); Patrick Mahomes’ MNF debut for the Chiefs in 2018 (May 18); a gutsy last-second call by Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin that secured a 2015 win over the Chargers (May 25); and last season’s overtime thriller between the NFC West rival Seahawks and 49ers (June 1). All games are subject to change.

Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL Debuts Monday at 7 p.m. before Packers-Seahawks

Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL will debut Monday, May 4, at 7 p.m. before the Packers-Seahawks MNF Classic. The one-hour special produced by NFL Films documents the 2020 NFL Draft process for four of this year’s top prospects – Jerry Jeudy (Alabama WR/No. 15 pick by Denver), Derrick Brown (Auburn DT/No. 7 pick, Carolina), Andrew Thomas (Georgia OT/No. 4, N.Y. Giants) and KJ Hamler (Penn State WR/No. 46, Denver). Hey Rookie documentation started in January and continued through personal training, NFL Combine, the start of pro days and last weekend’s NFL Draft when the players documented their experiences.

Other upcoming Monday Night Football Classics will be preceded by an hour of Peyton’s Places episodes each week at 7 p.m. The Sports Emmy-nominated 30-episode original series produced by NFL Films and ESPN+ revisits seminal moments in NFL history through Peyton Manning’s conversations with current and former players, coaches and other key figures about football history and its cultural impact. (All 30 original episodes of Peyton’s Places continue to be available exclusively on ESPN+.)

In addition to the schedule of Monday Night Football Classics, ESPN continues to announce programming updates via @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room.

Monday Night Football Classics on ESPN (May 4 – June 1):

Date Time (ET) Game May 4 8 p.m. Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks September 24, 2012 Russell Wilson connected with Golden Tate on a controversial 24-yard touchdown pass on the final play as the Seahawks beat the rival Packers 14-12 in the infamous “Fail Mary” game officiated by replacement referees. Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden and Lisa Salters May 11 8 p.m. Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots September 14, 2009 Tom Brady threw two late fourth quarter touchdown passes for the Patriots in his first game back on the field after tearing his ACL a year earlier in the 2008 season opener. Tirico, Ron Jaworski and Gruden May 18 8 p.m. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos October 1, 2018 In his MNF debut, Patrick Mahomes threw a pass with his left hand and led a game-winning drive as the Chiefs rallied for a 27-23 win against the rival Broncos in Denver. Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten, Booger McFarland and Salters May 25 8 p.m. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. San Diego Chargers October 12, 2015 Instead of kicking a game-tying field goal, Mike Tomlin went for the win as Le’Veon Bell scored a touchdown as time expired in a Steelers’ 24-20 victory over the Chargers in San Diego. Tirico, Gruden and Salters June 1 8 p.m. Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers November 11, 2019 In a back-and-forth battle of NFC West rivals, the Seahawks defeated the previously unbeaten (8-0) 49ers, 27-24, on a 42-yard field goal in overtime. Seattle and San Francisco entered the game with a combined 15-2 record (.882 win pct.), third-best in MNF history for a game in Week 10 or later. Tessitore, McFarland and Salters

* Schedule is subject to change

