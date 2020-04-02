ESPN Celebrates Women’s Final Four This Weekend with Slate of Memorable Matchups from 2000s and 2010s

Seven Semifinal Games Featured on ESPNU, Two Finals on ESPN

To celebrate the NCAA Division I Women’s Final Four, ESPN will air a total of nine matchups from years past on ESPN and ESPNU on Friday, April 3, and Sunday, April 5. On Friday—when this year’s Women’s Final Four was set to begin—seven previous semifinal matches will air on ESPNU beginning at 10 a.m. ET. The slate culminates on Sunday with the 2006 and 2018 championships airing in primetime on ESPN. Maryland’s victory over Duke in overtime will air at 7 p.m., followed by the Notre Dame’s buzzer beater to take down Mississippi State at 9 p.m.

Semifinals on the schedule include:

Louisville vs. Mississippi State (2018)

LSU vs. Tennessee (2008)

UConn vs. Notre Dame (2012)

Texas A&M vs. Stanford (2011)

Notre Dame vs. UConn (2018)

Mississippi State vs. UConn (2017)

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina (2015)

Date Time Match-up Network Fri, Apr 3 10 a.m. Louisville vs. Mississippi State (2018) ESPNU Noon LSU vs. Tennessee (2008) ESPNU 2 p.m. UConn vs. Notre Dame (2012) ESPNU 4 p.m. Texas A&M vs. Stanford (2011) ESPNU 6 p.m. Notre Dame vs. UConn (2018) ESPNU 8 p.m. Mississippi State vs. UConn (2017) ESPNU 10 p.m. Notre Dame vs. South Carolina (2015) ESPNU Sun, Apr 5 7 p.m. Maryland vs. Duke (2006) ESPN 9 p.m. Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State (2018) ESPN

-30-