ESPN Expands #MastersRewind with Nicklaus, Watson Interviews; Additional Surround Content

ESPN’s #MastersRewind salute to the Masters Tournament on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week is expanding with some added content both on television and digital ESPN platforms.

As a bonus for golf fans, Jack Nicklaus joins host Scott Van Pelt for a new interview and comments about his win in the 1986 Masters. Portions will air before, during and after ESPN’s encore presentation of the final round of the event airing at 3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Bubba Watson will join Van Pelt for an interview and comments as ESPN airs an encore presentation of the final round of the 2012 event at 2 p.m. Watson won the first of his two Masters green jackets that year.

Van Pelt also will be joined by ESPN golf analyst Andy North. The full #MastersRewind television schedule:

Date Time (ET) Event Network Wed., April 8 1:30 p.m. 2018 Masters Par 3 Contest ESPN 3:30 p.m. 1986 Masters Final Round ESPN 8 p.m. 2018 Masters Par 3 Contest ESPN2 Thu., April 9 2 p.m. 2012 Masters Final Round ESPN 7:30 p.m. 1997 Masters Final Round ESPN Fri., April 10 Noon 2013 Masters Final Round ESPN 6 p.m. 2005 Masters Final Round ESPN

Masters Memories on ESPN Digital Platforms

In addition to the television presentation, ESPN will air Masters Memories, a half-hour program each day of the salute on the ESPN App and ESPN’s Twitter and YouTube channels, with ESPN senior golf writer Michael Collins hosting the program.

On Wednesday at 3 p.m., Collins will talk with Jack Nicklaus II, who was caddying for his father during the 1986 Masters.

On Thursday at 7 p.m., Nick Faldo joins Collins to talk about the 1997 Masters. Faldo played alongside Woods one of the days of competition and as defending champion, presented Woods with his green jacket.

On Friday at 5:30 p.m., Collins speaks with Chris DiMarco, who played alongside and battled Tiger Woods in the final round of the 2005 Masters, ultimately losing in a playoff.

Also, ESPN+, the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service, is presenting an on-demand collection of official Masters Films, including highlights of nearly every Masters event since 1960.

Masters.com and @TheMasters social media will feature complementary archival and never-before-seen content from the iconic final rounds. Fans are encouraged to follow along and share their viewing experience using #MastersRewind.

The full description of the ESPN Masters salute is HERE.

