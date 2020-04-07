ESPN Launches Weekly BBTN Live Digital Pregame Show on April 7 Leading Into MLB Encore Tuesdays

ESPN today announced it is launching BBTN Live (Baseball Tonight Live) – a new, weekly digital MLB pregame show that debuts this Tuesday, April 7. The show will stream on the ESPN App and ESPN’s Twitter and YouTube platforms, generally from 6:30-7 p.m. ET leading into MLB Encore Tuesdays on ESPN.

On this week’s episode of MLB Encore Tuesdays, ESPN is re-airing Cal Ripken Jr.’s iconic “2,131 Game” from September 6, 1995, in which the Baseball Hall-of-Famer broke Lou Gehrig’s seemingly unbreakable record for the most consecutive games played. The game, which featured Ripken, Jr.’s Baltimore Orioles hosting the California Angels, initially aired on ESPN and was called by legendary ESPN commentator Chris Berman.

Ripken, Jr. and Berman will both join the inaugural episode of BBTN Live to discuss their memories of the historic Major League Baseball moment. Clinton Yates hosts BBTN Live, which also features ESPN MLB analyst Tim Kurkjian, who covered Ripken, Jr. locally for several years as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun. Ripken, Jr. will also discuss his record-breaking moment during the fifth inning on ESPN’s social media platforms.

Berman’s call from ESPN’s September 6, 1995 telecast:

“What began on May 30, 1982, and continues September 6, 1995 – this game, with the Angels trailing, is now in the books. And let it be said, that number eight, Cal Ripken, Jr., has reached the unreachable star.”

In addition to his appearance on BBTN Live, Ripken, Jr. will appear on Tuesday’s 6 p.m. edition of SportsCenter with Karl Ravech and then on the 11 p.m. edition of SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt.

-30-