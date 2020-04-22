ESPN NBA Rewind: Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen Bring the NBA Title Back to Boston for the First Time in 22 Years

The Best of the NBA presented by State Farm series continues with another historic Wednesday night NBA doubleheader. Beginning tonight at 7 p.m. ET, ESPN will re-air Game 4 of the 2008 NBA Finals where the Boston Celtics, famously led by “The Big 3”, make an incredible comeback in a rivalry series against Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers. Following that matchup, beginning at 9:30 p.m., ESPN will re-air the title clinching Game 6 from the 2008 Celtics-Lakers series, where the Celtics, featuring a spectacular performance from Rajon Rondo, dominated the Lakers in a 39-point victory. This was the Celtics’ 17th NBA Championship and their first since 1986.

Prior to the games, Hoop Streams will be live on Twitter and the ESPN App beginning at 6:30 p.m. with host Cassidy Hubbarth, analyst and member of the 2007-08 Boston Celtics Kendrick Perkins and analyst Amin Elhassan, to reflect on the 2008 NBA Finals. Doc Rivers, coach of the 2007-08 Celtics team, is expected to join the show. All shows will be available on YouTube upon conclusion of the live show.

The remote in-home edition of NBA Countdown will be available on ESPN’s YouTube page Tuesdays and Thursdays with host Maria Taylor and analysts Jalen Rose, Paul Pierce and Jay Williams. This past Tuesday, the cast recapped episodes 1 and 2 of The Last Dance and deep dived into what it takes to keep championship teams together, in the wake of Draymond Green’s comments about Kevin Durant’s final season with the Golden State Warriors.

NBA Countdown’s “I Love the 90’s” YouTube series continues this week as ESPN analysts and commentators reflect on NBA moments that made them love basketball in the 90s.

Episodes 3 and 4 of The Last Dance airs Sunday, April 26, beginning at 9 p.m. on ESPN. This week, the documentary highlights Dennis Rodman’s importance to the Chicago Bulls during Scottie Pippen’s absence.

The Jump, ESPN’s NBA news and discussion show led by host Rachel Nichols featuring high-profile analysts, reporters and special guests, airs Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., with encores at 4:30 p.m.

