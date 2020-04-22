ESPN Radio Presents Classic Broadcasts of NBA Finals Featuring Iconic Michael Jordan Performances Beginning April 26

Four Week Slate Features One Game Every Sunday from the 1997 & 1998 Championships

Series Host Marc Kestecher will be Joined by Former Players, Coaches & Other NBA Experts During the Broadcasts

Beginning Sunday, April 26, ESPN Radio will air encore presentations of some of Michael Jordan’s most iconic NBA Finals performances. Each broadcast tips off at 5 p.m. ET and leads into ESPN Radio’s preview show, Countdown to the Dance at 8 p.m., prior to that week’s episode of The Last Dance – the 10-part documentary series about Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ quest to win a sixth NBA title in eight years – at 9 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN2.

The schedule gets underway with Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals – where Jordan led the Bulls to a win over the Utah Jazz with an unforgettable 38-point performance despite battling flu-like symptoms. The 1997 Finals culminate the following week with an encore broadcast of Game 6, where the team would secure its fifth championship and Jordan was once again named the series’ Most Valuable Player. ESPN Radio then moves to 1998, with replays of Game 4 (May 10) and Game 6 (May 17), where Jordan’s legendary game-winning shot over the Jazz capped a 45-point performance and brought the Bulls their sixth NBA title.

All four ESPN Radio presentations will be hosted by ESPN’s Marc Kestecher. Throughout the broadcasts, Kestecher will be joined by former players, coaches or other NBA experts.

ESPN Radio’s NBA Finals replays will be available locally on ESPN Radio affiliate stations and nationally on SiriusXM, the ESPN app and ESPNRadio.com as well as via digital distributers Apple Music, iHeartRadio and TuneIn.

ESPN Radio NBA Finals replay schedule

Date Event Sun, April 26 1997 NBA Finals – Game 5 Chicago Bulls at Utah Jazz Sun, May 3 1997 NBA Finals – Game 6 Utah Jazz at Chicago Bulls Sun, May 10 1998 NBA Finals – Game 4 Utah Jazz at Chicago Bulls Sun, May 17 1998 NBA Finals – Game 6 Chicago Bulls at Utah Jazz

-30-

Contact: Michael Skarka at 860-766-1342 or [email protected]