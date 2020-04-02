ESPN Salutes Masters Tournament with Three Days of Epic Victories

Masters Films Streaming On-Demand on ESPN+ Beginning Next Week

ESPN will salute the Masters Tournament with encore presentations of the final rounds of two of Tiger Woods’ five wins, Jack Nicklaus’ stunning victory in 1986 and other classic editions of the iconic event at Augusta National Golf Club over three days beginning Wednesday, April 8.

Viewers will be able to watch Woods’ wins in the 1997 and 2005 Masters, with the final round of the 1997 event, his first Masters win, airing in prime time at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 9. The final round of his win in the 2005 Masters will air at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 10. In that event, Woods improbably chipped into the hole on the 16th at Augusta National, perhaps the most memorable shot of his storied career.

In 1986, Nicklaus shocked the golf world with his come-from-behind win, scoring his record-setting sixth Masters title as well as his 18th and final major championship. The final round airs Wednesday, April 8, at 3 p.m. On that same day, ESPN will open the salute at 1 p.m. with highlights from the 2018 Masters Par 3 Contest, an event highlighted by Nicklaus’ grandson (and caddie) G.T. Nicklaus scoring a hole-in-one as his proud grandfather watched. The Par 3 Contest re-airs at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

Also featured will be the final round from 2012, when Bubba Watson won the first of his two Masters green jackets, airing on Thursday at 2 p.m. Watson beat Louis Oosthuizen in a playoff with an incredible shot off the pine straw on the 10th to set up his winning putt.

The final round of the 2013 Masters, won by Adam Scott over Angel Cabrera in a playoff, airs Friday at 12:15 p.m. It remains the popular Australian’s only Masters win.

The airdates for the Masters salute coincide with the dates ESPN would have been televising the Masters Par 3 Contest and the first two rounds of this year’s event before it was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Also, beginning next week ESPN+, the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service, will present an on-demand collection of official Masters Films, including highlights of nearly every Masters event since 1960.

Masters.com and @TheMasters social media will feature complementary archival and never-before-seen content from the iconic final rounds. Fans are encouraged to follow along and share their viewing experience using #MastersRewind.

The full Masters Salute television schedule:

Date Time (ET) Event Network Wed, Apr 8 1 p.m. 2018 Masters Par 3 Contest ESPN 3 p.m. 1986 Masters Final Round ESPN 8 p.m. 2018 Masters Par 3 Contest ESPN2 Thu, Apr 9 2 p.m. 2012 Masters Final Round ESPN 7:30 p.m. 1997 Masters Final Round ESPN Fri, Apr 10 Noon 2013 Masters Final Round ESPN 6 p.m. 2005 Masters Final Round ESPN

