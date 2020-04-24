ESPN to Air Six Hours of NFL Films’ Super Bowl Highlights on Sunday

12 Super Bowl Highlights shows look back at the Steelers, 49ers, Cowboys and Patriots dynasties of the past five decades

ESPN will air a six-hour marathon of NFL Films’ popular Super Bowl Highlights shows this Sunday, April 26, beginning at 1 p.m. ET. The special programming block, featuring 12 episodes in all, will look back at four historic NFL dynasties – the Pittsburgh Steelers (1970s), San Francisco 49ers (1980s), Dallas Cowboys (1990s), and New England Patriots (since 2000). Each team will be featured in three, 30-minute episodes of Super Bowl Highlights – condensed versions of their Super Bowl victories.

The programming block kicks off with Super Bowl IX – a 16-6 Steelers’ win over the Minnesota Vikings and the first Super Bowl title for the “Steel Curtain” defense that made Pittsburgh the most-dominant NFL team of the 1970s. Led by Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw, the Steelers won four Super Bowls in five years.

Three of the 49ers’ Super Bowl victories of the 1980s will be showcased starting at 2:30 p.m. with the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in 1982 — a victory that ignited a run of four titles through 1990. The series will continue with three of the Dallas Cowboys’ Super Bowl victories (1993, 1994 and 1996), beginning at 4 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m., the Patriots dynasty takes center stage with their first Super Bowl title in 2002. Led by owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, the Patriots put their stamp on NFL history with two decades of dominance highlighted by six Super Bowl victories in nine appearances from 2002-18.

Super Bowl Highlights on ESPN (Sunday, April 26):

Time (ET) Game 1 p.m. Super Bowl IX Highlights – (Pittsburgh Steelers vs Minnesota Vikings) The Steelers’ first Super Bowl championship, a 16-6 victory over the Vikings in a matchup of the league’s top two defenses – the Steel Curtain (Steelers) vs. the Purple People Eaters (Vikings). The game also featured Hall of Fame QBs Terry Bradshaw and Frank Tarkenton. 1:30 p.m. Super Bowl X Highlights – (Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys) The Steelers beat the Cowboys 21-17 to become the third team in NFL history to win back-to-back Super Bowls, en route to becoming the NFL’s most-dominant team of the 1970s. 2 p.m. Super Bowl XIII Highlights – (Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys) The Steelers defeated the Cowboys 35-31 to become the first NFL team to win three Super Bowls. 2:30 p.m. Super Bowl XVI Highlights – (San Francisco 49ers vs Cincinnati Bengals) With both teams making their first Super Bowl appearance in 1982, the 49ers defeated the Bengals 26-21 for the first of four NFL titles in the decade. 3 p.m. Super Bowl XIX Highlights – (San Francisco 49ers vs Miami Dolphins) In a matchup of future Hall of Fame quarterbacks, Joe Montana and the 49ers defeat Dan Marino and the Miami Dolphins 38-16. 3:30 p.m. Super Bowl XXIII Highlights – (San Francisco 49ers vs Cincinnati Bengals) A rematch of SBXVI, the 49ers edge the Bengals 20-16 on a touchdown pass from Montana to John Taylor with 34 seconds left in the game. 4 p.m. Super Bowl XXVII Highlights – (Dallas Cowboys vs Buffalo Bills) The Cowboys’ dynastic run of three Super Bowl championships in four years began with this 52-17 victory in 1993 over the Buffalo Bills at the Rose Bowl. 4:30 p.m. Super Bowl XXVIII Highlights – (Dallas Cowboys vs Buffalo Bills) In their second straight Super Bowl meeting, the Cowboys beat the Bills 30-13 for their fourth Super Bowl and back-to-back NFL titles. 5 p.m. Super Bowl XXX Highlights – (Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers) The Cowboys sealed their claim to NFL dynasty of the 1990s with a 27-17 Super Bowl victory over the Steelers. 5:30 p.m. Super Bowl XXXVI Highlights – (New England Patriots vs St. Louis Rams) The Patriots’ first Super Bowl championship – a 20-17 upset victory over the St. Louis Rams and their “Greatest Show on Turf” offense – marked the beginning of New England’s dynasty as the most-dominant NFL team in the 21st century. 6 p.m. Super Bowl XLIX Highlights – (New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks) The Patriots defense intercepted the ball in the end zone in the final seconds of the game to secure a 28-24 win over the Seahawks. 6:30 p.m. Super Bowl LI Highlights – (New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons) Quarterback Tom Brady engineers the largest comeback in Super Bowl history with a 34-28 overtime win over the Falcons after trailing 28-3 in the third quarter.

