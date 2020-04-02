ESPN to Air WrestleMania 35 Encore & Brock Lesnar Marathon This Sunday Leading into WrestleMania 36 on WWE Network

ESPN will air the first nationally televised encore presentation of WrestleMania 35 this Sunday, April 5, at 3 p.m. ET. The event originally took place on April 7, 2019 from a sold-out MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. – home of the New York Giants and New York Jets – and featured the first WrestleMania women’s main event as “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” Ronda Rousey took on Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a “Winner Takes All” triple threat match.

Sunday’s programming lineup will include several of Brock Lesnar’s high-profile UFC title bouts and will culminate with his 2000 NCAA Wrestling Championship victory on ESPN2. All telecasts will stream via the ESPN App.

Additional WrestleMania 35 highlights:

“The Beast” Brock Lesnar defends the Universal Championship against Seth Rollins;

“The Animal” Batista takes on his former friend and mentor “The Game” Triple H in a “no holds barred” match;

KOFIMANIA: Kofi Kingston challenges Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship;

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon in a “falls count anywhere” match.

ESPN.com’s dedicated WWE platform will document the WrestleMania encore with an event preview and a “How To Watch” section. The site has also posted its “20 Biggest Matches in WrestleMania History” as well as a variety of Superstar interviews including Becky Lynch, Edge and Triple H, to name a few, leading into the first-ever two night WrestleMania this Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5.

“The Beast” Brock Lesnar

In conjunction with the WrestleMania encore, ESPN2 will televise a five-hour Lesnar marathon on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET. The full schedule is below:

Time (ET) Telecast 6 a.m. UFC Main Event: Brock Lesnar vs. Alistair Overeem 7 a.m. UFC Main Event: Brock Lesnar vs. Shane Carwin 7:30 a.m. UFC Main Event: Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez 8 a.m. UFC Unleashed: Brock Lesnar vs. Randy Couture 9 a.m. 2000 NCAA Wrestling Championship

In addition, ESPN+ has added a Brock Lesnar collection to its library that includes several of his classic UFC bouts: Lesnar on ESPN+.

ESPN’s E:60 feature on Brock Lesnar from 2009 will also re-air as part of Sunday morning’s SportsCenter.

WWE executive and 14-time Champion Paul “Triple H” Levesque will appear on ESPN Radio’s Golic & Wingo show at 9:30 a.m. ET this Friday, April 3 to preview WrestleMania 36.

The encore presentation will air in advance of the second night of this year’s WrestleMania, which for the first time ever, is being held as a two-night event streaming on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network and available on pay-per-view. WrestleMania will be hosted by three-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski.

-30-