ESPN to Exclusively Televise Premiere Games from First-Ever MLB The Show 20 Players League Starting April 23

Players-Only League Includes Five World Series Champions and 11 Former MLB All-Stars

ESPN today, in conjunction with MLB and the MLBPA, announced it will exclusively televise premiere games from the inaugural MLB The Show 20 Players League, beginning tonight, April 23 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The most significant games from the MLB players-only tournament will air on ESPN platforms across five dates, culminating with the best-of-five MLB The Show 20 Players League Championship Series on Sunday, May 3, at 2:30 p.m. ET. All MLB The Show 20 Players League telecasts on ESPN and ESPN2 will also be available to stream via the ESPN App.

MLB The Show 20 Players League schedule

Date Time (ET) Telecast Platform(s) Thu, Apr. 23 7-8 p.m. MLB® The Show™20 Players League Playoffs ESPN2 / ESPN App Sat, Apr. 25 3-4 p.m. MLB® The Show™20 Players League Playoffs ESPN2 / ESPN App Wed, Apr. 29 10-11 p.m. MLB® The Show™20 Players League Playoffs ESPN2 / ESPN App Sat, May 2 3-7:30 p.m. MLB® The Show™20 Players League Quarterfinals and Semifinals ESPN2 / ESPN App Sun, May 3 2:30-5 p.m. MLB® The Show™20 Players League Championship Series ESPN / ESPN App

The MLB The Show 20 Players League participants include five World Series Champions, 11 former MLB All-Stars and eight MLB players 25 years old or younger. Each participant plays in a round-robin format (i.e., playing every team one time) throughout the event for a total of 29 regular season, three-inning games. Following this regular season, the top eight teams will advance to the Postseason, which will largely mirror the MLB Postseason format and culminate in the best-of-five Championship Series on May 3.

MLB The Show 20 Players League participants:

Arizona Diamondbacks Jon Duplantier Atlanta Braves Luke Jackson Baltimore Orioles Dwight Smith Jr. Boston Red Sox Eduardo Rodriguez Chicago Cubs Ian Happ Chicago White Sox Lucas Giolito Cincinnati Reds Amir Garrett Cleveland Indians Carlos Santana Colorado Rockies David Dahl Detroit Tigers Niko Goodrum Houston Astros Lance McCullers Jr. Kansas City Royals Brett Phillips Los Angeles Angels Ty Buttrey Los Angeles Dodgers Gavin Lux Miami Marlins Ryne Stanek Milwaukee Brewers Josh Hader Minnesota Twins Trevor May New York Mets Jeff McNeil New York Yankees Tommy Kahnle Oakland Athletics Jesús Luzardo Philadelphia Phillies Rhys Hoskins Pittsburgh Pirates Cole Tucker San Diego Padres Fernando Tatis Jr. San Francisco Giants Hunter Pence Seattle Mariners Carl Edwards Jr. St. Louis Cardinals Matt Carpenter Tampa Bay Rays Blake Snell Texas Rangers Joey Gallo Toronto Blue Jays Bo Bichette Washington Nationals Juan Soto

Matt Vasgersian, ESPN Sunday Night Baseball play-by-play commentator, serves as one of the voices of MLB The Show 20 and will be featured during the MLB The Show 20 Players League action. Additional voices include MLB Network’s Mark DeRosa, Dan Plesac, Heidi Watney and Robert Flores.

As part of the MLB The Show 20 Players League, MLB, MLBPA and Sony Interactive Entertainment committed $175,000 To Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada.

ESPN will televise the MLB The Show 20 Players League as it continues its commitment to bring the sports community together through its #oneteam initiative.

